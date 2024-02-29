Stack Overflow and Google Cloud have announced a new partnership aimed at better serving information to developers.

Google Cloud will be integrating the AI model Gemini into Stack Overflow to surface relevant content in response to searches, and Google Cloud will also begin pulling in information directly from Stack Overflow so that developers don’t have to leave the platform to find answers to their questions.

These integrations will help improve the way developers seek out and obtain technical knowledge from the community.

“In the AI era, Stack Overflow has maintained that the foundation of trusted and accurate data will be central to how technology solutions are built, with millions of the world’s developers coming to our platform as one of the few high-quality sources of information with community attribution at its core,” said Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Stack Overflow. “This landmark, multi-dimensional AI-focused partnership, which includes Stack Overflow adopting the latest AI technology from Google Cloud, and Google Cloud integrating Stack Overflow knowledge into its AI tools, underscores our joint commitment to unleash developer creativity, unlock productivity without sacrificing accuracy, and deliver on socially responsible AI. By bringing together the strengths of our two companies, we can accelerate innovation across a variety of industries.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud, added: “This partnership brings our enterprise AI platform together with the most in-depth and popular developer knowledge platform available today. Google Cloud and Stack Overflow will help developers more effectively use AI in the platforms they prefer, combining the vast knowledge from the Stack Overflow community and new AI capabilities, powered by Vertex AI and Google Cloud’s trusted, secure infrastructure.”