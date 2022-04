The following is a listing of automated testing tool providers, along with a brief description of their offerings.

Keysight Technologies Eggplant Digital Automation Intelligence (DAI) platform is the first AI-driven test automation solution with unique capabilities that make the testing process faster and easier. With DAI, you can automate 95% of activities, including test-case design, test execution, and results analysis. This enables teams to rapidly accelerate testing, improve the quality of software and integrate with DevOps at speed. The intelligent automation reduces time to market and ensures a consistent experience across all devices.

mabl is the enterprise SaaS leader of intelligent, low-code test automation that empowers high-velocity software teams to embed automated end-to-end tests into the entire development lifecycle. Customer-centric brands rely on mabl’s unified platform for creating, managing, and running automated tests that result in faster delivery of high-quality, business critical applications. Learn more at https://www.mabl.com; follow @mablhq on Twitter and @mabl on LinkedIn.

Parasoft: Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven automated software testing solutions. Parasoft’s AI-enhanced technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software with everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and merged code coverage. Bringing all this together, Parasoft’s award-winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of application quality, enabling organizations to deliver with confidence.

RELATED CONTENT:

Targeting a key to automated testing

How these solution providers support automated testing

Appvance is the inventor of AI-driven autonomous testing, which is revolutionizing the $120B software QA industry. The company’s patented platform, Appvance IQ, can generate its own tests, surfacing critical bugs in minutes with limited human involvement in web and mobile applications.

Applitools: Applitools is built to test all the elements that appear on a screen with just one line of code. Using Visual AI, you can automatically verify that your web or mobile app functions and appears correctly across all devices, all browsers and all screen sizes. Applitools automatically validates the look and feel and user experience of your apps and sites.

Digital.ai Continuous Testing (formerly Experitest) enables organizations to reduce risk and provide their customers satisfying, error-free experiences — across all devices and browsers. Digital.ai Continuous Testing provides expansive test coverage across 2,000+ real mobile devices and web browsers, and seamlessly integrates with best-in-class tools throughout the DevOps/DevSecOps pipeline.

HPE Software’s automated testing solutions simplify software testing within fast-moving agile teams and for continuous integration scenarios. Integrated with DevOps tools and ALM solutions, HPE automated testing solutions keep quality at the center of today’s modern applications and hybrid infrastructures.

IBM: Quality is essential and the combination of automated testing and service virtualization from IBM Rational Test Workbench allows teams to assess their software throughout their delivery life cycle. IBM has a market leading solution for the continuous testing of end-to-end scenarios covering mobile, cloud, cognitive, mainframe and more.

Micro Focus: Accelerate test automation with one intelligent functional testing tool for web, mobile, API and enterprise apps. AI-powered intelligent test automation reduces functional test creation time and maintenance while boosting test coverage and resiliency.

Mobile Labs (acquired by Kobiton) Its patented GigaFox is offered on-premises or hosted, and solves mobile device sharing and management challenges during development, debugging, manual testing, and automated testing. A pre-installed and pre-configured Appium server provides “instant on” Appium test automation.

NowSecure identifies the broadest array of security threats, compliance gaps and privacy issues in custom-developed, commercial, and business-critical mobile apps. NowSecure customers can choose automated software on-premises or in the cloud, expert professional penetration testing and managed services, or a combination of all as needed.

Orasi is a leading provider of software testing services, utilizing test management, test automation, enterprise testing, Continuous Delivery, monitoring, and mobile testing technology.

Perfecto: Users can pair their favorite frameworks with Perfecto to automate advanced testing capabilities, like GPS, device conditions, audio injection, and more. It also includes full integration into the CI/CD pipeline, continuous testing improves efficiencies across all of DevOps.

ProdPerfect: ProdPerfect is an autonomous, end-to-end (E2E) regression testing solution that continuously identifies, builds and evolves E2E test suites via data-driven, machine-led analysis of live user behavior data. It addresses critical test coverage gaps, eliminates long test suite runtimes and costly bugs in production, and removes the QA burden that consumes massive engineering resources.

Progress: Telerik Test Studio is a test automation solution that helps teams be more efficient in functional, performance and load testing, improving test coverage and reducing the number of bugs that slip into production.

Sauce Labs provides the world’s largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications. Optimized for use in CI and CD environments, and built with an emphasis on security, reliability and scalability, users can run tests written in any language or framework using Selenium or Appium.

SmartBear tools are built to streamline your process while seamlessly working with your existing products. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, or one of our other tools, we span test automation, API life cycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, and more.

Synopsys: A powerful and highly configurable test automation flow provides seamless integration of all Synopsys TestMAX capabilities. Early validation of complex DFT logic is supported through full RTL integration while maintaining physical, timing and power awareness through direct links into the Synopsys Fusion Design Platform.

SOASTA’s Digital Performance Management (DPM) Platform enables measurement, testing and improvement of digital performance. It includes five technologies: TouchTest mobile functional test automation; mPulse real user monitoring (RUM); the CloudTest platform for continuous load testing; Digital Operation Center (DOC) for a unified view of contextual intelligence accessible from any device; and Data Science Workbench, simplifying analysis of current and historical web and mobile user performance data.

Testmo: Tracking, reporting and monitoring test automation results become more important as teams invest in and scale their automation suites. The new unified test management tool Testmo was designed to manage automated, manual and exploratory testing all in one platform. To accomplish this, it also directly integrates with popular issue, DevOps and CI tools such as GitHub, GitLab and Jira. It supports submitting and collecting results from any automation tool and platform.

testRigor supports “plain English” language that allows users to describe how to find elements on the screen and what to do with those elements from the end user’s perspective. testRigor helps teams deploy their analytics library in production that will make systems automatically produce tests reflecting the most frequently used end-to-end flows from production.

Tricentis Tosca, the #1 continuous test automation platform, accelerates testing with a script-less, AI-based, no-code approach for end-to-end test automation. With support for over 160+ technologies and enterprise applications, Tosca provides resilient test automation for any use case.

test