Over half of website traffic comes from mobile devices, so ensuring that web applications are high quality and free of visual bugs is crucial in order to deliver the best user experience.

But QA teams face a big challenge when it comes to testing mobile devices: the number of different devices out there. Not only do you have the two main mobile operating systems, Android and Apple, but think of the number of different devices and device manufacturers. You’ve got Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Google Pixel, LG, Huawei, and more. You’ve got a multitude of different screen sizes, phones with notches, phones without notches, and on and on.

Mobile QA teams have to be able to ensure visual consistency across all of those varying devices. In an SD Times Live! Talk, Kobiton’s CTO Frank Moyer explained the best practices that teams can follow in order to ensure that their mobile QA practice is set up for success.

According to Moyer, three main components that QA testers need to ensure are accessibility, accuracy, and beauty.

Accessibility testing involves ensuring that the application adheres to accessibility standards that exist. Moyer explained that there are many tools that can be used to check accessibility that will check for things like the contrast between the font color and the background colors.

Accuracy involves checking if the UI was implemented according to the UI design and whether any part of the UI changed with a new release. He gave an example of an app where a button got moved slightly off center due to a padding change, and the QA testers need to determine if that’s an acceptable change.

That particular example was so subtle that it wasn’t visibly clear, and only a visual tool could have detected it. Moyer then broke down some of the popular UI testing tools, like Percy and Applitools, and how they can help in that situation.

For more information on how to improve your mobile QA processes, watch a replay of the webinar “Best Practices to Test for Pixel-Perfect Apps.”