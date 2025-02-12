The testing company mabl has announced two new tools designed to improve the software testing process: mabl GenAI Test Creation and mabl Tools for Playwright.

Mabl GenAI Test Creation uses generative AI to automatically create tests based on existing assets. The tests it generates are designed to be easy to maintain in order to cut down on technical debt in the testing process.

“mabl’s GenAI Test Creation is changing how we approach and execute work,” said Randall Morse, senior principal software engineer at Barracuda Networks. “It allows us to generate test cases from just a few words and automatically create a test plan with assertions, accelerating our development and testing cycle. Its ease of use helps our junior engineers extend their reach while freeing up senior developers to tackle more complex challenges.”

The other new tool is mabl Tools for Playwright, which provides capabilities for testing using the open source testing framework Playwright.

Mabl Tools for Playwright enables testers to get code-level access to advanced Playwright functions while still leveraging the ease-of-use mabl provides.

According to the company, some examples of tasks that can be accomplished using mabl Tools for Playwright include making an email server for testing with an email previewer, converting PDFs to HTML files that are stable enough to run tests against, or building stable natural-language prompts and validating responses.

Mabl Tools for Playwright also offers a unified platform for testing and reporting, and a unified reporting structure for test results from Playwright and mabl.

“The teams poised to keep pace with innovation are the ones where development and QA work together seamlessly,” said Dan Belcher, co-founder of mabl. “With mabl GenAI Test Creation and mabl Tools for Playwright, we’re giving R&D leaders the tools they need to empower their teams, improve efficiency, and accelerate software delivery.”

The company will be demoing both of these new tools during a webinar on March 4th.