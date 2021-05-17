Perforce has announced it will acquire AI-based mobile testing provider 21 Labs. The company hopes this acquisition will strengthen its portfolio of automated testing solutions.

Recently Perforce added new features to its testing suite such as Perforce Scriptless, a no-code web testing solution, and the ability to test on virtual devices. Last year the company acquired another AI testing company, TestCraft.

According to Perforce, 21 Labs offers a “framework-agnostic, self-learning, and auto-maintenance test automation engine.” It uses AI to help testers quickly create tests on real or virtual devices.

It is now integrated with the Perforce Intelligent Test Automation platform, enabling users to confidently execute tests and analyze results, Perforce explained.

“In today’s crowded testing market, enterprises are looking for a comprehensive, reliable solution that addresses the testing lifecycle across all digital channels, from creation, to execution, to analysis. Together with 21 Labs, we’re able to do just that – being the first to provide organizations with a complete continuous testing solution for mobile and web that quickly delivers combined, AI-driven insights to improve application quality and directly impact the success of their businesses,” said Mark Ties, CEO and president of Perforce. “21 Labs further advances our mission to help customers deliver innovation at speed and at scale.”

Shani Shoham, CEO and founder of 21 Labs added: “Together, Perforce’s portfolio of intelligent test automation solutions and 21 Labs’ AI-based technology will help customers solve their hardest DevOps challenges. The skill set gap, integration complexity, and lengthy test creation and maintenance cycles are a sore spot for enterprises. These are further amplified in mobile due to the different development frameworks and the fragmentation of devices and operating systems. Companies can now achieve continuous testing in weeks vs. months or years through a self-learning and framework-agnostic intelligent test creation and maintenance platform.”