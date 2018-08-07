Parasoft has announced the latest release of Parasoft C/C++test, a testing solution for C and C++ applications. This release focuses on helping developers secure their code, with full static analysis coverage of the CERT C Security Coding Standard rules and compliance reporting.

This release also features support for the AUTOSAR C++14 coding standard, a new approach for stubs configurations, enhance unit testing reporting, and support for 20 new compilers and IDEs.

According to Parasoft, this new release helps organizations detect vulnerabilities in code and manage the process of achieving compliance with standards.

Scale completes $18 million Series B funding round

AI company Scale has revealed an $18 million Series B funding round. The round was led by Index Ventures, with participation from existing investors Accel and Y Combinator and new investors such as Dropbox CEO Drew Houston and entrepreneur Justin Kan.

“Our Series B enables Scale to rapidly advance how human intelligence and machine learning can work together to make the once arduous and manual process of creating training data a breeze,” said Alexandr Wang, CEO and founder at Scale. “The success of AI-based applications is inherently dependent on the caliber of the data inputted, and we believe our human and machine integrated system provides customers with the precision needed to power AI applications.”

Flexera releases FlexNet Code Insight 2018 R2

Flexera has announced the release of FlexNet Code Insight 2018 R2. According to the company the release of this solution is a big step forward in simplifying open-source software license compliance. The solution makes it simple for suppliers to add a new layer of trust and transparency in the software supply chain.

FlexNet Code Insight 2018 R2 adds the ability to let suppliers analyze software assets and create inventory bill of materials. It also includes 15 out-of-the-box integrations that development teams can easily incorporate into their CI/CD process.

Qualys and IBM X-Force Red to help organizations identify, prioritize, and address security vulnerabilities

Cloud-based security company Qualys announced that IBM X-Force Red with use the Qualys Cloud Platform as part of the X-Force Red Vulnerability Management Services. IBM X-Force Red is a penetration testing solution.

X-Force Red will deploy the Qualys Cloud Agent and Qualys Cloud Apps into client environments to provide a vulnerability management approach that leverages both companies’ technologies. The Qualys Cloud Platform will also be leveraged by X-Force Red VMS to extend security and compliance visibility for IoT-connected cars, network testing, and application testing.