Perforce Software, provider of solutions that help enterprises with productivity, visibility, and scaling through the software development lifecycle, today announced a new feature in BlazeMeter, BlazeMeter Test Data.

With this addition, testers and developers can build synthetic test data for functional performance tests and virtual services. This test data can then be used with several different tests and services.

There are many other benefits to this new capability, including the ability to:

Import existing test data from CSV files

Link and reuse test data for BlazeMeter tests

Synchronize test data across test environments and systems under test

Upgraded Apple Developer Certificates available

Apple recently announced the availability of intermediate certificate updates for the Apple Push Notifications service (APNs) and Developer ID. With this, APNs SSL certificates are now being issued from a new intermediate certificate that is exclusively focused on APNs. Users should use this new certificate in order to send push notifications to apps, complications, websites on Safari, and Apple Wallet passes.

Additionally, the digital certificates used to sign software and installer packages on macOS are now being issued from a new Developer ID Intermediate Certificate that will expire on September 16, 2031.

For more information, visit here.

Torii raises $50 million in Series B

Torii, an automated SaaS management platform, recently closed a Series B funding round totaling $50 million. The round was led by Tiger Global Management and brings the company’s total funding to $65 million.

The team at Torii intends to use this funding in order to scale go-to-market teams in the U.S. as well as development and engineering teams in Israel.

“Investing in Torii was an easy decision,” said John Curtius, partner at Tiger Global. “Not only are they pioneers in a high-growth market, their visionary approach and high customer satisfaction demonstrate they have what it takes to become the de facto SaaS management platform for enterprises and SMBs alike. We’re excited to help Torii on their journey.”