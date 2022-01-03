The following is a listing of value stream management tool providers, along with a brief description of their offerings.

Broadcom Software: Broadcom’s innovative ValueOps solution delivers on the promise of value stream management (VSM) as the first to combine business and investment-oriented product management, providing advanced operationally focused agile planning and management capabilities. The integration of Broadcom’s proven Clarity and Rally software products enables every role within an enterprise to fund, manage, track, and analyze unified value streams with a consistent value orientation and methodology.

ConnectALL: ConnectALL is a value stream management company dedicated to helping customers achieve higher levels of agility, traceability, predictability and velocity. ConnectALL’s services and solutions help organizations to connect people, processes and technology across the software development and delivery value stream, enabling companies to align digital initiatives to business outcomes and improve the speed at which they deliver software. ConnectALL’s value stream management platform allows companies to see, measure and automate their software delivery value streams.

xMatters/Everbridge: Automate operations workflows, ensure applications are always working, and deliver remarkable products at scale. xMatters combines with Everbridge Critical Event Management to power the industry’s most robust enterprise-wide platform to enable organizations to manage both digital threats, along with physical security, enabling the Fusion Center via a single pane of glass. Over 2.7 million users trust xMatters daily at successful startups and global giants including Athenahealth, BMC Software, Box, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, Experian, NVIDIA, ViaSat and Vodafone.

LeanIX: LeanIX VSM helps enterprises build reliable digital products faster by connecting code to business outcomes. It establishes end-to-end visibility into software delivery performance so that software teams can measure real business value while reconciling the needs of engineering teams and IT leadership. With this single holistic solution, LeanIX VSM provides dashboards and reports so teams can quickly surface bottlenecks in engineering pipelines and public cloud and cloud-native instances (AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, etc.).

Opsera: empowers Software and DevOps engineers to deliver faster, safer and smarter with the first “no-code DevOps orchestration platform.” Through a self-service catalog and tool registry, engineering teams can instantly provision and integrate their choice of CI/CD and DevOps tools. In minutes, they can build scalable no-code pipelines with built-in security, quality and approval gates. Unified Insights and end-to-end auditing and observability take the pain out of troubleshooting, value stream analysis, and compliance.

Allstacks: Allstacks gives software organizations clear visibility into project status, team performance, and trends so users can eliminate surprises in software delivery. Our Value Stream Intelligence Platform generates guiding insights for product stakeholders across engineering projects and tools so companies can shape better outcomes.

Apptio:Apptio gives you actionable insights to connect your technology investment decisions to drive better business outcomes. Its ApptioOneMX helps manage IT spend; CloudabilityMX connects IT infrastructure with cloud financial management; and TargetProcess, which aligns development resources to business outcomes, and plans and tracks value delivery.

Atlassian: Jira Align extends the power of teams working in Jira by connecting business strategy to technical execution while providing real-time visibility at enterprise scale. It allows enterprises to aggregate team-level data and makes all work visible across the organization in real-time.

CloudBees CD brings order and scale to enterprise software delivery with release orchestration, deployment automation, and pipeline and environment management all in a single, flexible solution. By taking the manual effort and risk out of releasing software, CloudBees CD gives developers the analytics to measure, audit and improve results.

Digital.ai: Value stream management and value stream delivery solutions optimize and align the software and delivery life cycle with the needs of the business. Its offerings provide a cohesive, data-driven approach to ideate, create and orchestrate the flow of value with measurable business outcomes. Learn more at www.digital.ai/value-stream.

Kovair: Starting from capturing the voice of the customer and defining what is of value for them, the company’s Value Stream Management Platform provides a structured visualization of the key steps and corresponding data needed to understand and intelligently make improvements that optimize the entire process, not just one section at the expense of another.

Plandek: Its unique capabilities enable Plandek to integrate with multiple value stream delivery tool sets (e.g. Jira, Git, Jenkins, Azure DevOps) and mine the data footprint of software delivery teams in order to surface meaningful end-to-end delivery metrics used to improve software delivery efficiency, quality, velocity and predictability.

Plutora: Plutora ensures alignment between software development and business strategy and provides visibility, analytics and insights into the entire value stream. Plutora ensures governance and management across the entire portfolio by orchestrating release pipelines, managing hybrid test environments, and orchestrating complex application deployments.

ServiceNow: The company’s approach to Value Stream Management leverages key capabilities, from ServiceNow DevOps and IT Business Management, and the Now Platform, working seamlessly with IT Service Management, IT Operations Management, and Governance, Risk and Compliance.

Tasktop: transforms traditional businesses into high-performing tech companies by instantly providing an outside lens for accelerating software delivery. Tasktop’s value stream management platform sits above the entire toolchain, integrating all the underlying tools and objectively measuring flow.