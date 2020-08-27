In the latest version of Angular, Angular 10, a new strict opt-in mode was added in order to optimize build times and deliver apps faster with fewer problems.

Currently, this new feature is still in opt-in mode because it comes with a few trade-offs, including stricter type checking and extra configuration.

According to Angular, there are a few settings that need to be turned on in addition to default settings to create an app that uses strict mode. These include:

Enabling strict mode in TypeScript

Turning on strict Angular compiler flags strictTemplates and strictInjectionParameters

Reducing bundle size budgets by 75%

Turning on no-any TSLint rule to prevent declarations of type any

Marking the application as side-effect free

The Angular team noted that there are trade-offs for each of these. For more information on each, visit Angular’s post.