Pluralsight and Stack Overflow have announced a new partnership that will provide developers with the necessary tools to grow their skills, share knowledge, and build successful careers. Developers will be able to display their Pluralsight IQ — which can be obtained by taking a short, 20 minute quiz — right on their Stack Overflow Developer Story.

“Our partnership with Stack Overflow encourages developers to transform their learning journey by providing them with a powerful way to quantify their technology skills and share them with the world,” said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “Pluralsight IQ gives technologists the opportunity to validate their technical expertise, showcase their skills, and, progress their careers.”

Google announces a new UAC education program

Google has announced a new education program for Universal App campaigns (UAC). According to Google, UAC simplifies the process of reaching users and growing an app business at scale, by using Google’s machine learning technology to find the customers that matter most based on business goals.

The course will allow developers to learn from industry experts and practice what is taught in the course.

Microsoft announces a new experimental project from ASP.NET

Microsoft has announced a new experimental project from ASP.NET called Blazor, which is a web UI framework. It is based on C#, Razor and HTML, and it runs in the browser via WebAssembly. Blazor allows developers to write client-side .NET-based apps, and greatly simplifies the process of building fast single-page applications that will run in any browser, according to Microsoft.

“Web development has improved in many ways over the years but building modern web applications still poses challenges,” the company wrote in a post. “Using .NET in the browser offers many advantages that can help make web development easier and more productive.”