Next.js Commerce is a template for building ecommerce apps that was developed by Vercel.

It includes support for common ecommerce functions like out of stock items, order history, order status, item variation availability, hidden products, and dynamically driven content.

It allows applications to be styled using Tailwind CS and also uses Next.js’s metadata to optimize for SEO.

The project also integrates with Shopify for handling checkout and payments. Currently Shopify is the only payment provider Vercel partners with, but it has instructions on the GitHub page on how to connect other providers.

The project was first introduced in 2020 at Next.js Conf. The latest version, 2.0, was released in August, adding new features to enable dynamic storefronts and a simplified architecture.

“Paired with the industry shift from monoliths to headless ecommerce, we were able raise the bar for ecommerce sites. Next.js Commerce embodied a best-in-class, highly performant, highly optimized commerce experience including excellent web core vitals, SEO optimizations, Incremental Static Regeneration, link prefetching, and more,” Michael Novotny, director of developer experience at Vercel, and Lee Robinson, VP of developer experience at Vercel, wrote in a blog post.