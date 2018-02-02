Jason Hammon, director of product management, TechExcel

TechExcel enhances the Atlassian Eco-system by providing integrated ALM, Quality Management and Traceability that can be integrated with JIRA. TechExcel’s ALM suite DevSuite is a fully integrated ALM solution that has its roots in development and QA management but has expanded to monitor and control all processes of ALM including definition, design, development, testing, and deployment. This modular ALM solution allows users to choose the modules they wish to use with the option to integrate those modules with other third-party solutions, including JIRA, using out-of-the-box integrations, plugins and RESTful APIs. DevSuite’s Quality Management module, DevTest, offers a JIRA plugin called “DevTest for JIRA” which is now available in the Atlassian Marketplace

DevTest for JIRA extends JIRA by providing test management and full traceability to QA teams using JIRA. DevTest users can submit JIRA bugs from test cases and with flexible, builtin field mapping, easily regress failed tests. This makes testing more efficient because once a tester completes the test, all of the relevant information from the test as automatically mapped to the JIRA bug. Additionally, developers can easily view test details and tester comments from directly inside JIRA by clicking on the linked test case.

DevTest also extends the lifecycle reporting for JIRA. Users can create traceability reports that show the relationship between all requirements, user stories, test cases and development items, even if those items are in JIRA. Users can also generate reports detailing executed test coverage and associated JIRA issues directly from the DevTest interface. Any reports created can then be automatically (or manually) emailed to other stakeholders and/or exported to multiple formats.

Related content: How Atlassian is carrying the developer world

Nick Menere, co-founder, CodeBarrel

Automation for Jira saves you time by automating away tedious, repetitive Jira work so you can focus on the things that really matter. It adds powerful yet easy to use functionality on top of Jira that you’d normally have to write scripts for or engage expensive consultants. As a general purpose App, it enables capturing business requirements that were previously not possible and often replaces many single purpose add-ons.

We provide a huge number of different components that can be combined to solve almost any use-case. Some popular examples are:

Keep sub-tasks and parent issues synchronized

16 ways to assign issues (load balanced, round-robin, …)

Create recurring tasks • Track SLAs • Add sub-tasks on create

Set defaults for system fields

Automatically close Stories and Epics

With over 12,000 customers and multiple awards, Automation for Jira provides the simplest way to automate your team’s process. Built by early Atlassian employees with usability and security in mind, any project admin can safely make their team more efficient within minutes.

Naomi Lurie, director of product marketing, Tasktop:

Tasktop makes Jira and other best-of-breed tools even better by enabling them to work together.

By creating an integration infrastructure that connects Jira with all other specialized tools, Tasktop automatically flows product-critical information — artifacts such as requirements, features, epics, stories, test and defects — across the software value stream.

Informal and invisible handoffs through emails, chats, and ad-hoc integrations are replaced with a formal and traceable flow of information, eradicating wasteful manual work that can cost organizations up to $10 million in productivity overhead.

An integrated best-of-breed toolchain maximizes productivity by giving every single practitioner the information they need, when they need it, in the tool they love. It also provides management with a single source of truth — the integration layer — to view and measure performance, detect bottlenecks and prioritize future IT investments.

As an example, let’s consider the workflow patterns between Requirements Management, Agile Planning and Test Management:

A requirement originates in a requirements management tool like Jama. This requirement will be implemented by epics and stories created, managed and maintained in Jira. And it will be tested by a set of tests created, managed and maintained in a test management tool, such as Tricentis Tosca.

Tasktop synchronizes the data flow provides each practitioner with the information needed to get the job done without ever leaving their tool — including all the relevant fields, descriptions, comment threads, attachments, and relationships.

Tasktop replaces any brittle point-to-point integrations you may already have and eliminates the cost to develop and maintain them. And thanks to the visible and traceable flow of information that Tasktop creates, you can employ the right set of metrics and optimization strategies to control and optimize the speed, and quality, of your software delivery to ensure continuous business value to end users.

Related content: A guide to Atlassian’s ecosystem