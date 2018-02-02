CodeBarrel: Code Barrel specializes in creating add-ons for Atlassian products. We have over 40 years combined experience in working on Atlassian products and Agile software development. We believe that great software is found at the intersection of design and engineering. The company created Automation for Jira, winner of Atlassian Codegeist 2016, which makes it simple to combine triggers, conditions and actions to handle even the most complex scenarios. There is no more need to install many different add-ons, figure out Jira’s API or learn how to write custom scripts.

Tasktop: Tasktop enables Atlassian Jira to remain dedicated to supporting the way Agile Development teams track workflow. Instead of bloating Jira with additional functionality, Tasktop integrates Jira with other best-of-breed specialist tools for planning, building and delivering software. By automatically flowing product-critical information (epics, stories, defects etc.) between roles in the software value stream in real-time, Tasktop enables precise configuration of what flows in and out of Jira, meaning the productivity powers of Jira are felt end-to-end.

TechExcel: DevTest provides total control of every aspect of your testing process from test case creation, planning and execution through defect submission and resolution, DevTest manages the complete quality lifecycle. Implement quality processes earlier in the development lifecycle to manage shorter deadlines, address complex contemporary testing challenges, and improve your deliverable software. DevTest supports multiple test interface options including a matrix-based test interface specifically designed for game and multi-platform testing. Best of all, DevTest crunches the numbers for you while your team is testing, providing built-in, dynamic test analysis without having to break out the spreadsheets.

Adaptavist: Adaptavist helps the world’s most complex enterprises optimize their application lifecycle. The company is the provider of Atlassian professional services, managed services, training, and Marketplace apps. Adaptavist offers some of the most popular apps in the Atlassian marketplace, including more than half of the Fortune 500. ScriptRunner for Jira, Test Management for Jira, and Project Configurator are just a few of the road-tested, premium apps offered across the Atlassian stack. A full list of Adaptavist apps is displayed on the Atlassian Marketplace website.

BigPanda: Big Panda has an IT Operations teams that maintain applications and infrastructure that are more complex and fragmented than ever, and change just as frequently. To track everything, the average IT stack now consists of 6-8 monitoring tools. Unfortunately, the alerts generated by these monitoring tools are very noisy and can easily overwhelm your JIRA queue with hundreds or thousands of low level and repetitive issues. That leaves IT Ops teams struggling to detect and resolve critical incidents in a timely manner, resulting in outages, missed SLAs, and angry customers. BigPanda for JIRA and HipChat solves the noisy alert problem by automatically correlating IT alerts and events to provide visibility into what’s really going on at a faster pace.

Black Duck Software: Black Duck collaborated with Atlassian to help companies build software agilely and securely by integrating Black Duck Hub with the processes and tools software development teams already use at every step of the DevOps pipeline. Continuous delivery and open source are changing the face of software development. Teams are building and releasing at a faster pace and are relying on open source to build applications smarter.

DataDog: Datadog extends Atlassian’s tools by connecting them to your critical infrastructure and applications. You can easily overlay code changes in BitBucket on performance metrics in Datadog to more clearly understand the impact of application changes. Or have more informed technical discussions in HipChat or Stride by instantly sending graphs from Datadog. And finally, you can prioritize your next steps using Datadog to create Jira tasks from metric-triggered events.”

Dynatrace: Dynatrace directly connects monitoring data into the Atlassian DevOps tool chain to empower pipeline contributors to make better decisions at the right time based on real time performance and end user data. From Dev to Ops, Dynatrace acts as a quality gate in delivery pipelines (Bamboo, Bitbucket); gives real time performance and user behavior feedback back to epics, stories, change requests and support tickets (JIRA, JIRA Service Desk, Trello); and optimizes triage through ChatOps (HipChat, Stride).

LaunchDarkly: The management platform enables organizations to reduce risk while delivering value. Feature flagging is a best practice in modern application development to separate code deployments from feature releases. LaunchDarkly provides management of the entire feature lifecycle—full visibility of your features, who controls them, who uses them, and who changes them. LaunchDarkly integrates with JIRA providing users visibility of the current state of a feature in the release process alongside your JIRA ticket.

Lucidchart: Harness the power of collaborative visual communication within the Atlassian apps you already use to save time and increase productivity. With Lucidchart, teams can insert diagrams into Confluence, Jira Software, and Hipchat that clarify ideas, information, and processes. In Bitbucket, teams can generate easy-to-reference UML class diagrams from code in their repository. Whether you need to create process flows, ER diagrams, or org charts, it’s easy to work visually in Lucidchart.

InVision: InVision for Jira allows you to bring your design workflow right into Jira to give every issue instant context with always up-to-date design access. InVision for Confluence allows you to Bring your projects into Confluence, view what you’re building and enhance collaboration team-wide.

PagerDuty: ChatOps extensions with Stride and HipChat bring speed, productivity and efficiency to modern-day DevOps teams managing incidents. Additionally, bi-directional integrations with JIRA Software and Server empower teams to automate the escalation of high-priority JIRA issues for faster resolution, as well as create follow-up work in JIRA to learn and prevent future issues.

Perforce: For teams that use Atlassian’s Jira for issue tracking but need more coverage of their workflow, Helix ALM offers a simple answer. It’s a modular solution — with requirements management, issue management, and test case management capabilities — that integrates with Jira to cover the rest of the product development workflow. With Helix ALM and Jira, you need only two tools, not multiple plugins, to manage and link all the artifacts a product generates.

QA Symphony: The platform provides Agile teams with a suite of software testing tools to improve speed, efficiency, and collaboration throughout the software testing lifecycle. For example, qTest Pluse is a continuous testing solution that is designed for teams practicing DevOps to deliver quality at every step in the process. qTest Scenario for Jira is a free add-on to allow teams to optimize and scale the Test-First approach across the enterprise.

SmartBear: SmartBear provides frictionless tools and integrations, including Atlassian JIRA. With Collaborator, developers directly link code reviews to JIRA tickets. With TestComplete and Ready API, reporting a bug is fast and painless. Open source and commercial tools are available for free trial – start to power continuous testing efforts today.

Splunk: Atlassian and Splunk work closely together to enable joint customers to tackle IT, Security and DevOps challenges through product integrations, including Hipchat, Bamboo, Jira Software and Jira Service Desk. For example, Dominos, an Atlassian and Splunk joint customer, uses the Splunk App for Jira and Splunk ITSI to track trends across Jira projects and protect the security health of their codebase.

Tricentis: Exploratory Testing for Jira allows teams to plan and timebox sessions, write charters, define objectives, invite team members, and add artifacts directly from a Jira environment. QA, developers, UX specialists, technical writers, product owners, business analysts, etc. can all be invited to participate, and start then testing with a single click. Session owners gain quick overviews of results and progress, while testers get instant access to all the details required for testing.

VictorOps: VictorOps supports Confluence (Runbooks), Jira (Issue Tracking and Status), Jira ServiceDesk (ITSM integration), Hipchat (Collaboration), StatusPage (Incident Status), and Bamboo (Release and Integration Awareness).

XMatters: XMatters accelerates business processes through intelligent communication and smart automation within key DevOps processes, fundamentally altering the way business units work together. The XMatters-Jira Service Desk delivers capabilities which eliminate the need for manual tasks for IT and customer support teams to resolve issues. It is a rapid, automated communication with the correct on-call resources. The integration with Atlassian JIRA service Desk allows IT teams to connect with key support escalations.

Zephyr: Zephyr offers metrics-based visibility via real-time dashboards into the quality and status of software projects. Customers experience improved productivity. Zephyr for Jira provides a full featured and sophisticated test management solution – all inside Jira. Capture for Jira provides visual feedback and testing tool for all teams.

