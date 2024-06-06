The online learning platform Udemy has announced that in collaboration with AWS, it is launching a new course for generative AI that is targeted towards business leaders.

The six-week cohort learning program, Unlocking GenAI Opportunities with AWS, will teach leaders strategies on how to make the most of generative AI in their organizations. It is designed for VP and director-level employees.

According to Udemy, business leaders need to master these three skills in order to effectively leverage generative AI: proficiency with generative AI technology, change management skills to create an innovation culture, and effective communication and collaboration.

Throughout the six weeks, leaders taking the course will learn topics related to these skills. In the area of generative AI, they will learn how it can improve productivity, ethical uses, and prompt engineering techniques, as well as take part in a hands-on lab where they will transform a fictitious company using the technology.

They will also learn skills related to being able to locate innovation opportunities and how to execute them. And finally, there will be two weeks dedicated to how to communicate proposed changes effectively so that initiatives can be successfully implemented.

“Generative AI is the most transformative technology we’re likely to see in our lifetimes. Leaders who build their knowledge, skills, and a mindset of resilience and adaptability, will position themselves—and their organizations—to harness its immense potential,” said Maureen Lonergan, vice president of training and certification at AWS. “We’re excited to work with Udemy to realize a shared vision of building a global, AI-ready workforce. Unlocking GenAI Opportunities with AWS is an ideal starting point for leaders everywhere to build their generative AI strategy and set their organization on a path of accelerated innovation.”

Greg Brown, president and CEO of Udemy, added: “We are thrilled to be working in collaboration with AWS to support organizations around the world, helping to drive strategic outcomes and inspire their teams to achieve new heights.”