GitLab 10.6 has been released, featuring new CI/CD integration with GitHub and further integration with Kubernetes. With GitLab CI/CD for GitHub, developers can create a CI/CD project in GitLab and connect it into GitHub.

According to GitLab, while it already has received position feedback from its built-in CI/CD features, the company felt GitHub integration was a huge piece missing to its portfolio. GitLab also added the ability to integrate CI/CD with other repositories, such as BitBucket.

This new functionality was primarily designed for four audiences: open-source projects, large enterprises, GitHub users, and Gemnasium customers. Users with a public open-source project on GitHub will be able to take advantage of all of GitLabs highest tier features for free.

Large enterprises will now be able to use a common CI/CD pipeline for all of their different repositories. According to the company, many enterprises have wanted to standardize on GitLab, but could not because they had code stored in different repositories.

“Continuous integration and deployment form the backbone of modern DevOps,” said Sid Sijbrandij, CEO and co-founder of GitLab. “With this new offering, businesses and open source projects that use GitHub as a code repository will have access to GitLab’s industry leading CI/CD capabilities.”

GitLab is making the GitLab CI/CD for GitHub feature free for the next year. This means that anyone using GitHub for any reason will be able to take advantage of the this.

Following GitLab’s recent acquisition of Gemnasium, the new feature will allow customers that were using GitHub + Gemnasium to start using GitLab CI/CD without having to migrate code.

Other GitLab 10.6 features include the availability of Kubernetes Cluster Integration and GKE Integration, making it easier to users to use Kubernetes with GitLab. Kubernetes clusters can now be monitored right from within GitLab.

“With this release, we make it even easier for users to use Kubernetes with GitLab. You can now deploy a GitLab Runner to your connected Kubernetes cluster with a single click. You can also monitor your connected Kubernetes cluster from within GitLab itself. And you can now also see the IP address of an Ingress controller connected to your Kubernetes cluster, again, right inside GitLab,” the company wrote in a post.