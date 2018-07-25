Google announced a new open-source project based on the Go programming language to help developers build portable cloud apps. The company introduced Go Cloud at its Google Cloud Next conference happening in San Francisco this week.

“Over the years, we’ve found that developers love Go for cloud development because of its efficiency, productivity, built-in concurrency, and low latency,” the Go team wrote in a post. “As part of our work to support Go’s rapid growth, we have been interviewing teams who work with Go to understand how they use the language and how the Go ecosystem can improve further. One common theme with many organizations is the need for portability across cloud providers. These teams want to deploy robust applications in multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments, and migrate their workloads between cloud providers without significant changes to their code.”

The Go Cloud project is designed to enable app developers to easily deploy cloud apps on a combination of cloud providers. To do this, the open-source project will provide a library and tools for open cloud development, open generic APIs for writing portable cloud apps as well as idiomatic interfaces for things like storage and databases, the company explained.

“Go Cloud also sets the foundation for an ecosystem of portable cloud libraries to be built on top of these generic APIs,” the Go team wrote. “Go Cloud makes it possible for teams to meet their feature development goals while also preserving the long-term flexibility for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud architectures. Go Cloud applications can also migrate to the cloud providers that best meet their needs.”

Go Cloud is still in its alpha phase, and features blob storage, MySQL database access, runtime configuration and an HTTP server. In addition, it currently supports Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services with additional cloud providers coming soon.