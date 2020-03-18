Oracle has officially released Java 14. According to Oracle, this release marks two years since switching to the new biannual release schedule, “bringing innovation and predictability to developers.”

This release introduces new features for developer productivity, including language support for switch expression, new APIs for continuous monitoring of JDK Flight Recorder data, and extended availability of the low-latency Z Garbage Collector to macOS and Windows.

Oracle also added a number of features to incubator modules, including packaging self-contained Java applications and a new Foreign memory access API.

In addition this release adds three new preview features. Those include pattern matching for instanceof, records, and text blocks.

“Java 14 is further validation of the benefits of the six-month release cadence, giving developers access to features that they would otherwise be waiting years to get their hands on,” said Georges Saab, vice president of development, Java Platform, Oracle. “Not only does JDK 14 have a number of enhancements that will improve developer productivity, but we’re also seeing the first major content to come from projects like Project Panama, with a Foreign-Memory Access API enhancement (JEP 370), and continuing improvements from Project Amber, with Pattern Matching (JEP 305) and Records (JEP 359). These significant enhancements are testament to all of the hard work in these groundbreaking projects.”