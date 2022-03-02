We asked these tool providers to share more information on how their solutions help companies build with low-code. Their responses are below.

Charles Kendrick, CTO, Reify and Isomorphic Software

Reify of course offers all the usual services: consulting, support, training, etc. But what’s different about Reify is its Hybrid Development model. You can use Reify to build any part of an application, and in multiple places within a single larger application, and you can even extend an existing application with Reify-created screens.

This is possible because Reify projects represent a self-contained set of screens and data access points that can be used anywhere. We never assume that a Reify project owns the whole screen. A complex application might consist of a hand-coded start screen that leads to a mix of Reify-created screens and hand-coded screens. Or, a Reify project might be used for a pop-up wizard, or for the contents of certain tabs but not others. This gives our users much more flexibility, and the ability to leverage low code in many more scenarios.

We have seen many of our ‘competitors’ focus on hosting the web applications their customers build. We do this, but don’t see that as a differentiator. We are focused on accelerating the design, development and maintenance process. We want our customers to be successful, and support that by offering unlimited end-users, as opposed to penalizing them by charging per-end-user fees.

Typical low-code platforms allow you to build most of your application visually, then offer a limited set of “extension points” that may or may not meet your remaining needs. Often that results in you getting stuck. Your developers basically have to startagain from scratch – outside of the low code tool – to develop the capabilities you need. Reify is different. At any time, you can simply continue development using the full SmartClient/SmartGWT platform as opposed to being limited by a small set of extension points. With Reify, there’s no way to get stuck, so you can start every project with Reify, and get the benefits of a low-code approach for even your most complex applications.

Andrew Manby, Head of Product Management, HCL Digital Solutions

Businesses everywhere need to deliver exceptional ways to engage customers, partners, and employees —and transform systems and automate business-critical processes —into easy-to-use mobile apps and multi-channel experiences. Low code offers the opportunity to be more responsive and innovate and scale rapidly. Whether a company has one developer or teams of developers, low code powers developer productivity in several ways:

Build once deploy everywhere: Save time and resources by avoiding creating specific codes for different platforms

Integrations without limits: Seamlessly unlock existing data and bring together back-end systems, apps, and processes

Innovative interactions: Easily leverage “next gen” tech such as VR, AR,and chat into your apps

All of which enables businesses to:

Build robust solutions in weeks instead of months

Achieve faster innovation and lower TCO

Focus on the next higher-value digital and operational opportunity

With HCL Volt MX, customers saw the following benefits:

ROI in a year

Responded to the pandemic by building a health and safety app in 55 hours

Created localized apps in 30+ countries while achieving 50% savings in app dev costs

Spun up 15 apps in less than a year to improve operations and manage assets

Frank Zamani, Founder and CEO of Caspio

Caspio was founded on the simple idea of empowering anyone to build powerful, secure and highly scalable web applications without writing a single line of code or procuring any IT infrastructure.

Now, more than two decades later, the number of low-code developers is growing three times faster than the population of traditional developers worldwide.

The requirement for companies to build applications at speed and scale has never been more essential. The global pandemic served as a clear turning point, exposing critical vulnerabilities virtually overnight.

Caspio’s no-code platform democratizes the application development process by empowering more people to build the applications need to do their job better and faster – while freeing professional developers to focus on mission-critical IT projects.

Caspio is the only no-code platform that provides a fully integrated cloud database, unlimited app users, unlimited app developers, standards-based extensibility and seamless deployment to any web property — all included as standard features in every plan.

Unlimited Users: No limits on application users or internal app developers

Enterprise-Ready: Scalable cloud infrastructure running on AWS and SQL Server

Deploy Anywhere: Embed applications seamlessly on any web property

Industry-Leading Security: Meet strict security and regulatory compliance requirements

Robust Integration Options: Customize, expand and integrate based on your exact needs

Standards-Based: Extend apps using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, SQL and REST API

Abundant Support: Customers receive 24/7 support, training, consultations and onboarding

Try Caspio for free at caspio.com or request a free consultation ($250 value) at caspio.com/sdtimes.

Chandra Ranganathan, co-founder and CEO of Opsera

At Opsera we share a vision for the future of software delivery. Our vision is to democratize DevOps and empower software and DevOps engineers to deliver software faster, safer and smarter – by providing them with a continuous orchestration platform that maximizes tool choice, no-code automation and intelligence across the entire DevOps life cycle.

Opsera’s no-code DevOps orchestration platform for Enterprises provides both Product and IT engineering and DevOps teams with the following game-changing capabilities to:

Instantly provision and integrate their choice of CI/CD tools, in their choice of cloud

Build scalable no-code pipelines in minutes (for SDLC, Infrastructure automation and SaaS applications releases), with in-built security, quality and approval gates

Get unified insights with actionable intelligence, real time logs and blueprints that help optimize troubleshooting, audit and compliance

Opsera brings significant value to its customers and users who report the following key benefits:

An order of magnitude time and cost savings over “build it yourself”, freeing developers to focus on core products

Better governance of their CI/CD tools and pipelines, and much enhanced security and quality posture of their software delivery

Greater flexibility compared to “blackbox” solutions, and much better visibility and efficiencies across their DevOps ecosystem.

Opsera has received several Industry awards and is also recognized and included in multiple leading analyst market guides. Opsera believes DevOps has transformed from an aspiration to a practical science, and no-code DevOps orchestration is the future to help organizations accelerate DevOps maturity and reach peak innovation velocity.

Paulo Rosado, CEO of OutSystems

OutSystems provides a visual, model-driven development and delivery platform to create enterprise-grade web, mobile, and cloud applications. For professional developers, this means removing some of the more tedious work of traditional development, including difficulties adapting and changing to new technologies and ongoing maintenance activities. With OutSystems, much of the setup and integration required on the backend is automated to ensure security and scale, while mitigating issues like legacy code and integrations. OutSystems handles the critical but undifferentiated tasks of development, by constantly updating with the latest cloud technologies, leveraging containers and Kubernetes to make sure development teams deliver world-class application architectures and moving fast to meet changing business needs with low risk. This is especially important as developers are expected to keep pace with unrelenting pressure for better and faster software and more scalable and secure apps. With all of this alongside integrated tools optimized for the entire app lifecycle, OutSystems frees up developer time to focus on creativity, innovation, and doing what they do best — building differentiated apps that solve challenges, capture market opportunities, and modernize their businesses.