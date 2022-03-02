The following is a listing of low-code/no-code tool providers, along with a brief description of their offerings.

Caspio: Caspio is the only no-code platform that provides a fully integrated cloud database, unlimited app users, unlimited app developers, standards-based extensibility and seamless deployment to any web property — all included as standard features in every plan. Running on AWS and SQL Server, Caspio delivers the enterprise security, performance and compliance capabilities required by IT departments and regulated industries. Try Caspio for free at caspio.com or request a free consultation ($250 value) at caspio.com/sdtimes.

HCL: HCL Volt MX is an industry-leading low-code platform that helps organizations build apps and create engaging experiences across all digital touchpoints —transforming your business and driving value —fast. With Volt MX, you can create web, native, and wearable apps on any platform —in just a few weeks—and integrate diverse and complex systems, and easily add innovative experiences such as VR and AR to engage users in new ways. Redefine power, speed, and efficiency with Volt MX.

Opsera: Opsera empowers DevOps and Software engineers to deliver software faster, safer and smarter with the first “continuous orchestration platform for DevOps” that maximizes tool choice, no-code automation and actionable intelligence across the entire DevOps life cycle. Opsera’s no-code DevOps orchestration platform provides self-service toolchain provisioning and Integration, declarative pipelines for SDLC and SaaS use cases, and unified insights. Opsera significantly increases developer productivity, boosts release velocity and enhances security posture and compliance for software delivery.

OutSystems: OutSystems is a global leader in low-code application development that cuts complexity through automation, unlocks developer innovation through software integration, and creates high-performing and collaborative teams that are building the exact applications their business needs. Many of the world’s top brands use OutSystems to create business-critical apps that customers and employees love, to redesign their workplace processes, and to modernize their businesses. OutSystems customers are using the platform to improve lives and business through software.

Reify: Reify (from Isomorphic Software): Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. They develop, market, and support the Reify low-code platform, as well as the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform Reify is based on. Their technology gives you all the productivity of a low-code approach, combined with all the power of an enterprise-grade web application platform.

AgilePoint: AgilePoint NX is a low-code development platform that allows both developers and “citizen programmers” to easily implement and deploy cross-functional/cross-organizational business apps into digital processes across multiple environments and cloud platforms.

Alpha Software Corporation: Alpha Software offers the only unified mobile and web development and deployment platform with distinct “no-code” and “low-code” modes. The platform materially accelerates digital transformation by allowing line of business professionals to work in parallel with IT developers.

Altova’s MobileTogether provides developers with the tools needed to build complex mobile applications quickly and easily. With MobileTogether, developers can create apps without having to manually write code, without needing to sacrifice quality. It uses a combination of drag-and-drop components and easy-to-understand functional programming, making it easy for developers to use it to build sophisticated mobile apps.

Appian: Appian’s platform allows teams to quickly build unified views of business information from across existing systems, and lets them create optimized processes that manage and interact with their data. Abandon the need for code with drag-and-drop, declarative, visual development for all aspects of app dev – UX design, process design, rules design, and more.

Boomi: Boomi is a provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software that lets organizations connect everything and engage everywhere across any channel, device or platform using Boomi’s industry leading low-code iPaaS platform. The Boomi unified platform includes Boomi Flow, low-code workflow automation with cloud native integration for building and deploying simple and sophisticated workflows to efficiently drive business.

K2: K2 offers an established platform that excels across mobile, workflow, and data. K2’s core strength is support for building complex apps that incorporate mobile, workflow, and data. The company provides a data-modeling environment that allows developers to create virtual data views that bring multiple systems of record together into a single view. This allows developers to create an abstract view of the data.

Kintone: Teams can run, test and iterate on processes, and efficiently manage tasks with Kintone’s no-code workflow automation tool. The platform features branched workflows and trigger-based notifications with built-in collaboration at every step of the way. Teams can navigate databases quickly and easily, diving into their data with easy-to-use and quick-to-configure views, filters and reports. Developers can also take application customization and workflow automation to the next level with Kintone’s open APIs and Javascript.

Kony: The Kony AppPlatform delivers speed without compromise, accelerating development with reusable components and real-time collaboration tools to keep projects on track and team members aligned. A rock-solid centralized code base powers all devices and operating systems, integrating with 100% of the native OS for true native experiences while streamlining support and minimizing maintenance.

Mendix: Mendix is a low-code, high-productivity platform that enables enterprises to transform how they innovate and compete with applications. Building apps on Mendix is easy, fast and intuitive with the use of visual models, enabling a wide continuum of people, from developers to business analysts, to build robust applications without the need for code. With model-driven development, business leaders and IT have a shared language to build applications rapidly.

Microsoft: Microsoft enables users to create custom business apps with its PowerApps solution. PowerApps features a drag-and-drop, citizen developer-focused solution designed to build apps with the Microsoft Common Data Service. PowerApps can be used with Microsoft Flow, the company’s automated workflow solution, for data integration. Build apps fast with a point-and-click approach to app design. Easily connect your app to data and use Excel-like expressions to easily add logic. Publish your app to the web, iOS, Android, and Windows 10.

Nintex: Nintex helps enterprises automate, orchestrate, and optimize business processes. With the company’s intelligent process automation (IPA) solutions, IT pros and line of business employees rely on the Nintex Platform to turn their manual or paper-based processes into efficient automated workflows and to create digital forms, mobile apps, and more.

Oracle: Oracle Autonomous Visual Builder Cloud accelerates development and hosting of engaging web and mobile applications with an intuitive browser-based visual development on the same enterprise-grade cloud platform powering Oracle SaaS Applications. Create business objects, add process automation, integrate external systems and, when needed, leverage standard Javascript to create amazing apps faster.

Pegasystems: The Pega low-code application development platform allows business and IT to collaborate in real-time, using visual models to capture business requirements, quickly iterate and scale apps while ensuring nothing gets lost in translation. Pega automatically generates the application and its documentation audit trail, all leading to a 75 percent reduction in development costs.

Salesforce: The Lightning Platform anchors this low-code customer base, and includes tools like Heroku and Salesforce DX as well as partnerships (with continuous delivery tool vendors) that address coders. Salesforce’s mobile low-code platform helps customers extend customer data managed by the vendor’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) CRM apps while blending and aggregating it with data from other systems of record.