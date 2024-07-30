Last month, Microsoft announced an official .NET library for OpenAI, which included full support for the OpenAI API.

Now, the company is revealing that its Semantic Kernel team has been working on upgrading its connectors to use version 2 of the OpenAI library and Azure.AI.OpenAI library.

According to the company, there were significant updates to the underlying APIs in the upgrade from v1 to v2, which is going to result in breaking changings that might impact Semantic Kernel developers using the library.

Abstractions in Semantic Kernel isolate code from a majority of the changes, but there are still some that are unavoidable. Developers will need to update the name of the library they are importing because the names of the Semantic Kernel connectors have been updated to reflect that there are now two libraries that connect to OpenAI models. The new names are Microsoft.SemanticKernel.Connectors.OpenAI and Microsoft.SemanticKernel.Connectors.AzureOpenAI.

Other changes that may need to be made can be found in Microsoft’s blog post here.

“Uptalking a major update can be challenging, but we in the Semantic Kernel team want to make it as painless as possible. As we get closer to adopting the new v2 libraries, we will provide a detailed migration guide to help you with the process of upgrading your code,” Mark Wallace, principal software engineer for Semantic Kernel, wrote in the blog post.

