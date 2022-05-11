This year at DockerCon 2022, Docker made two major updates to its platform to increase developer productivity.

First, it announced the release of Docker Extensions, enabling developers to add development tools to Docker Desktop. This will allow developers to extend Docker Desktop’s existing capabilities to better suit their needs.

As part of this announcement, the company also revealed the first 14 launch partners that are providing Docker Extensions: Ambassador, Anchore, Aqua Security, GOSH, JFrog, Layer5.io, Okteto, Portainer, Red Hat, Snyk, SUSE/Rancher, Tailscale, Uffizzi, and VMware.

“The large, complex cloud-native tools landscape presents a challenge for developers, who need the right tool for the right job, right now,” said Scott Johnston, CEO of Docker. “Docker Extensions enables developers to quickly discover and start using the tools they need for their apps and not waste time searching, downloading, configuring, evaluating, and managing tools.”

The second announcement made at the event is the availability of Docker Desktop for Linux. This new offering will give Linux users the same Docker Desktop experience those on macOS and Windows receive.

Docker Desktop for Linux also includes access to the new Docker Extensions feature, along with all of the newest features being added to Docker Desktop.

The current main focus of the Docker team when it comes to Docker Desktop for Linux is ensuring that installation and getting updates is as easy as possible, according to the company.