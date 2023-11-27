AWS re:Invent kicked off today, and along with a number of announcements from Amazon itself, a number of third-party software providers also announced new integrations with AWS, partnerships, or other features that AWS customers can utilize.

Here are a few highlights from the event:

Salesforce and AWS expand partnership

The two companies have been working together for a while now, and this newest expansion to their relationship focuses on improving their integrations across data and AI products, as well as offering Salesforce products directly on the AWS Marketplace.

According to the companies, their goals are to make it easier for joint customers to manage their data across the platforms and enable customers to safely and responsibly implement generative AI into their applications.

Salesforce now supports Amazon Bedrock, which is a product that enables companies to use foundation models to build and scale generative AI applications. Salesforce Data Cloud is also being expanded to support data sharing from AWS technologies, and the Service Cloud Voice and Amazon Connect integration was also improved.

CircleCI introduces new features for building AI apps

The company has introduced a gen2 GPU resource class using Amazon EC2 G5 instances, which will enable customers to take advantage of the latest NVIDIA GPUs and new images that are designed specifically for AI workloads.

CircleCI also added new features for developers building large language models (LLMs). These include inbound webhooks, which allows pipelines to be triggered from any change that can send a webhook; integration with LangSmith, which is an evaluation platform; and a CircleCI Orb for Amazon Sagemaker.

“Software teams are building the next wave of AI-powered applications that solve specific customer pain points,” said Rob Zuber, CTO at CircleCI. “While many teams find it difficult to get started, at the end of the day, we’re still building software. You already have 95% of the tools needed to do it. By supporting AI product builders with CircleCI’s comprehensive CI/CD tooling, engineering teams can confidently build upon years of key learnings while also addressing the novel changes AI introduces.”

Trend Micro releases generative AI tool for threat investigations

The new tool, Trend Companion, uses AI to help with a variety of tasks related to investigating threats. It can explain and provide context for alerts, recommend steps for remediation, explain complex scripts and command lines, and develop threat hunting queries. The company claims this new tool can reduce time spent on manual assessments and investigations by over 50%.

In addition, the company also announced new capabilities in the Trend Vision One security platform. It now integrates data from more types of sources, including millions of sensors from over 500,000 customers, locally curated and global threat data from 14 research labs and 500 threat researchers, and data from more sensor types, including endpoint, mobile, OT / IoT, server, network, cloud, email, and identity.

Sumo Logic introduces new AWS solutions

The company released Sumo Logic Log Analytics for AWS, which collects logics and metrics data across 12 different AWS services, including EC2, Lambda, ECS, RDS, DynamoDB, API GW, and Load Balancers.

Sumo Logic also released Cloud Infrastructure Security (CIS) for AWS, which provides visibility into your AWS infrastructure to provide you with information on active threats, non-compliant security controls, and suspicious activity.

Other new features include AI-driven alerting, global intelligence for AWS CloudTrail DevOps, and Global Intelligence for AWS CloudTrail SecOps.

Fortanix announces Key Insight capability

Key Insight is a new feature in the Fortanix Data Security Manager TM platform that helps detect, assess, and remediate risk and compliance gaps.

More specifically, it discovers all encryption assets and their mappings to services; uses visual heat maps to pinpoint risks against policies, regulations, and industry standards; and can also provide recommendations on how to remediate those risks.

“Key Insight provides a unique combination of discovery, assessment and remediation of encryption keys and cloud data services in one Enterprise Key Posture Management (EKPM) solution, helping enterprises prevent data breaches and failed regulatory audits,” said Anand Kashyap, co-founder and CEO at Fortanix. “Key Insight is aligned with our value statement – ‘Look. Know. Further.,’ by allowing companies to look across siloed encryption environments, know their data security risk posture, and go further with complete control of their data, including remediation.”

Couchbase introduces columnar service on AWS

The new Capella columnar service allows data analysis to be performed on the same platform as operational workloads.

According to Couchbase, this helps customers improve agility and performance, stream ingestion from enterprise data sources in real time, reduce complexity and cost, and improve ease of use for developers.

It is powered by several AWS services, including Amazon EC2, S3, EKS, MSK, and Secrets Manager.

Rubrik adds new cyber resilience capabilities for AWS customers

The updates help provide more visibility into where S3 data is stored and who can access it. Customers can now better assess the security posture of their sensitive data, continuously monitor sensitive data, remediate redundant data, and recover the most clean copy of data.

The company also announced new data protection capabilities for Amazon EKS and the availability of NAS Cloud Direct in the AWS Marketplace.

“Organizations recognize the imperative to protect their corporate data, particularly as unstructured data expands due to new innovations in AI and increasingly connected devices,” said Anneka Gupta, chief product officer at Rubrik. “Together, Rubrik and AWS are working to help customers protect their data on premises and in the cloud while reducing operational costs, so that organizations can achieve true cyber resilience. We’re proud to continue working with AWS on our mission to secure the world’s data.”

LaunchDarkly reveals generative AI-based feature experimentation

The new feature utilizes Amazon Bedrock to reduce setup complexity and speed up test and iteration cycles by enabling quick generation of experiment variations. Customers can also use historical data from experiments to improve their future experiments.

“Until now it has not been possible to precisely test at such an efficient speed to make sure that every software feature is the exact fit for its audience, but now developers can achieve this by using the power of generative AI as experimentation rocket fuel alongside LaunchDarkly,” said Dan Rogers, CEO of LaunchDarkly. “Now, instead of manually testing a small, limited number of options, software teams can instantly expand their testing surface automatically through new variations, to get the absolute best possible outcome for their end users.”

Qumulo unveils Global Namespace solution

Global Namespace provides access to files in any location and caches data near local users to improve performance. It also allows customers to choose their infrastructure — AWS region, data center, or the edge — based on location-based business requirements.

Qumulo also announced that it will be onboarding a small number of customers in a private preview of its new managed file storage service on AWS.