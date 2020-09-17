Progress has announced its R3 2020 release, which includes a new lineup of developer tools including Progress Telerik UI for Blazor and Progress Kendo UI.

Progress Telerik UI now includes the most anticipated Grid features such as Column Menu, Custom Filtering, Multi-column Sorting, Search Box, and Footer Template for Aggregates.

In addition, Progress now enables Blazor integration across its Telerik toolset.

With the new release, Progress Telerik UI for Blazor is now equipped with more than 50 production-ready native components for building more sophisticated, modern and feature rich web applications, the company explained.

Progress also announced that Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core, Telerik UI for WPF and Telerik UI for WinForms development tools ship support for the latest preview of .NET 5. Also included are enhancements and new components for .NET web, mobile and desktop development including listed here.

“Blazor is an incredibly exciting technology for .NET developers, and with this release we offer the most powerful suite of capabilities for building Blazor apps,” said Loren Jarrett, the general manager of developer tools at Progress. “It is our mission to always enable our .NET and JavaScript developers to take advantage of the latest innovations in web, desktop and mobile development, and Telerik and Kendo UI R3 2020 does just that.”

Meanwhile, for developers using Angular, React, jQuery, and Vue, Progress released new controls and support for Angular 10 and Vue 3 including: