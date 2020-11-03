AgilePoint PaaS version 8 was released to focus on citizen developers. The release was unveiled with a new user interface and user-friendly functionality including a centralized Work Center to manage end-to-end processes for distributed teams, a guided App Build Wizard, automated application generation, and more.

It also includes a robust business intelligence and training module that simplifies the collection, visualization, analysis, and distribution of business-critical data.

Integrations with ServiceNow, Jira, Microsoft Power Automate, and Ethereum Blockchain were also added.

Parasoft and Lattix team up on embedded software security

The partnership combines Parasoft C/C++test’s automated software testing tool suite and Lattix Architect, which provides a fast, visual representation of an application’s architecture for continuous compliance and quality enforcement.

“Software delivery pipeline automation coupled with Lattix expert services provides embedded safety-critical software development organizations a stable, scalable, and comprehensive DevOps workflow,” Parasoft wrote in a post.

Lattix can provide services to optimize a variety of CI/CD platforms, such as GitLab, using the combination of Lattix Architect and Parasoft C/C++test to improve software delivery.

App Store subscription server notifications to provide real-time data updates on subscriber status

The App Store server notifications provide real-time updates on a subscriber’s status so that developers can create customized user experiences.

DID_RENEW lets developers know when a subscriber successfully auto-renews and PRICE_INCREASE_CONSENT lets developers know when the App Store starts asking users to agree to a subscription’s new price, so developers can remind them of their service’s value as encouragement to stay subscribed.

A few notifications and top-level objects detailed here will be deprecated in March 2021.

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud P4d instances announced with EC2 UltraClusters Capability

The next-generation accelerated computing instances are powered by NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs and AWS petabit-scaled networking to provide a 3 times faster training time and 60% lower costs than previous generation instances.

P4d instances also offer 400 Gbps network bandwidth with Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA) and NVIDIA GPUDirect RDMA network interfaces to enable direct communication between GPUs across servers for lower latency and higher scaling efficiency, helping to unblock scaling bottlenecks across multi-node distributed workloads, according to Amazon.

CertTech acquires Butterfield Engineering for test capabilities

With the acquisition, CertTech aims to focus on custom test system development.

“The CertTech approach of acquiring companies like Butterfield Engineering and WTI brings these competencies together with fluid teams and interdisciplinary skill sets to transition test programs seamlessly from one step to the next,” CertTech wrote in post

Butterfield Engineering is a specialized test engineering firm focused on modular test systems and test software development.