Amazon recently announced that AWS Panorama Appliance is now generally available. The AWS Panorama Appliance is a computer vision appliance designed to be deployed on the user’s specific network in order to analyze images provided by an on-premises camera.

AWS Panorama works as a machine learning appliance and software development kit (SDK) that enables developers to bring computer vision to on-premises cameras to make predictions locally with high accuracy and low latency. With this appliance, users can automate tasks that have traditionally required human inspection to improve visibility into potential issues.

With the AWS Panorama Appliance, users can evaluate manufacturing quality, identify bottlenecks in industrial processes, and monitor workplace security even in environments with little or no internet connectivity.

Windows Terminal Preview 1.12

Microsoft announced the release of Windows Terminal Preview, bringing several new features with it. These features include a default terminal, profile matching, window restoration, full transparency, and more.

The release also brings several bug fixes such as

Using the touch keyboard now invokes properly when tapping inside the console window

The mouse coordinates are now fixed for when the viewport is scrolled for all events

When running multiple actions, selecting a new tab should now focus that tab immediately

And you can now navigate pane focus without having to zoom out

To learn more about these new features and the Windows Terminal Preview 1.12 release, visit here.

IBM commits to upskilling 30 million people for technical roles by 2030

IBM announced a commitment and global plan to provide 30 million people of all ages with new skills needed for technical roles by 2030. In pursuit of this goal, IBM is unveiling a roadmap with more than 170 new academic and industry partnerships.

This effort will leverage IBM’s existing programs focused on career building to expand access to education and in-demand technical roles. The plan is designed to be diverse and adaptable in order to work with different types of people as a one-size-fits-all approach does not typically work when it comes to education.

To learn more, visit here.

Anaconda and Microsoft announce partnership

Anaconda today announced a collaboration with Microsoft in order to enable users to access Anaconda’s library of open-source packages within Microsoft Cloud-hosted products and services such as Azure and GitHub services.

With this collaboration, the availability of key open-source data science tools across different platforms is expanded. In addition, enterprises will be set up for greater success by simplifying the process for users to focus on end results.

To learn more about this collaboration, visit here.