The Jenkins project has added a new Jenkins plugin to help developers easily read and deploy AWS serverless functions from existing Jenkins pipeline automation processes. The AWS Serverless Application Model (AWS SAM) plugin will increase Jenkins’ support for “as code” configuration, extend users’ ability to adopt modern technology and automate legacy software, and tighten the collaboration between the Jenkins community and AWS, the company explained.

“As development teams adopt new technologies and shift to new platforms, Jenkins remains their tool of choice for orchestrating their continuous delivery pipelines,” said Kohsuke Kawaguchi, founder of Jenkins and CTO of CloudBees. “Serverless applications require the same rigor of testing, compliance and security that all applications require. The combination of AWS SAM and Jenkins allows development teams to employ the tried-and-true continuous delivery practice to the world of serverless application development, thereby helping organizations create great software faster and more efficiently.”

Bitnami opens Stacksmith Public and announces two new tiers to its product family

Application packaging company Bitnami has announced that its application packaging and maintenance product, Stacksmith, is now free to use for applications that use assets from public repositories.

In addition, Bitnami has announced two additional tiers to the Stacksmith Product Family: Stacksmith Team and Stacksmith Enterprise. Stacksmith Team allows teams to share project, use assets from private or public repositories, and deploy on multiple public or private clouds. Stacksmith Enterprise is a single-tenant deployment of Stacksmith, the company explained. Bitnami hopes that this tiered approach will allow users to select the product that best matches their progress on their cloud journey.

AgilePoint is partnering with UiPath on Robotic Process Automation

Low-code provider AgilePoint has announced a partnership with UiPath, an enterprise Robotic Process Automation company. Together the two companies will offer low-code RPA Digital Process Automation (DPA) solutions.

By working together, the companies hope to provide customers with a sustainable digital transformation journey that keeps up with rapid advances in technology.

Red Hat and NVIDIA working together to bring AI to datacenters

Red Hat has announced a collaboration with NVIDIA. The two companies will work to bring innovations in AI, deep learning, and data science to datacenters around the world.

The company also announced that Red Hat Enterprise Linux has been certified on NVIDIA DGX-1 systems. According to the company, this certification provides a foundation for Red Hat’s other products, including OpenShift, to be deployed and support on NVIDIA’s supercomputers.

“NVIDIA DGX systems combined with NVIDIA-optimized AI software provide a powerful combination of performance, productivity and value to data science workflows from desk-side to datacenter,” said Charlie Boyle, senior director of DGX Systems at NVIDIA. “With the certification of Red Hat Enterprise Linux on DGX-1, we’re enabling enterprise IT to meet the growing demand of customers who expect enterprise support at all layers of the software stack, without inhibiting effortless AI exploration.”