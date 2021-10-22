CodeStream announced the release of CodeStream 12.0, bringing observability capabilities into the IDE. Bringing observability into the software development life cycle will enable developers to spend more time building better software and delivering quality digital experiences.

With CodeStream 12.0, operations and development teams can identify application owners quickly and work together to remedy critical errors. With one click, developers can move from Errors Inbox in New Relic One to their IDE and navigate through the stack trace for code-level debugging of high impact errors. In addition, developers can discover, view, filter, and update the status of open issues all centralized in their IDE.

For more information, visit here.

PyTorch 1.10

The PyTorch team announced the release of PyTorch 1.10. The release is composed of over 3,400 commits since 1.9, made by 426 contributors. The main focus of PyTorch 1.10 is on improving training and performance of PyTorch and developer usability.

Some highlights include:

CUDA Graphs are integrated to reduce CPU overheads for CUDA workloads

Several Frontend APIs such as FX, torch.special, and nn.Module Parametrization have moved from beta to stable

Support for automatic fusion in JIT Compiler expands to CPUs, in addition to GPUs

Android NNAPI support is now available in beta

Along with the release of PyTorch 1.10, there are also major updates being made to the PyTorch libraries, which you can read more about here.

Google updates Play Store fees for developers

Google announced that they will be decreasing their service fees on subscriptions to 15% for apps displayed on Play Store. This change goes into effect on January 1, 2022 and is applied to all subscriptions on Google Play starting from day one.

This cuts the current subscription fees in half for developers offering subscriptions. In addition, there are changes being made to the Media Experience Program to better accommodate differences in certain categories. With this, ebooks and on-demand music streaming services will now be eligible for a service fee as low as 10%.

Fore more information on Google Play and its service fees, visit here.