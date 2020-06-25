JFrog released ChartCenter, a free, central repository of public Helm charts for the developer community.

Developers can search among thousands of Kubernetes-ready packages to find the ones they need and discover and launch applications distributed across many public repositories.

“Your Helm CLI can pull all the public Helm charts you use from a single, central place with certainty, and be your single source of truth,” JFrog wrote in a post.

GitLab 13.1 released

GitLab 13.1 expands alert management capabilities and offers new tools to track and improve code quality.

GitLab’s Alert Management aggregates and ranks IT alerts from all of your services to simplify assessment and remediation.

Code coverage tracking over time surfaces quality trends to developers and managers alike, and native code intelligence boosts the speed and accuracy of code reviews by integrating reference material directly into GitLab.

Additional details on the new release are available here.

Hasura Cloud public beta announced

The new Hasura Cloud offering is built on the Hasura GraphQL engine, an open-source service that uses a metadata engine to connect to new or existing data sources.

“We want to make GraphQL invisible to API developers, and give API consumers a GraphQL API they love. The logical next step for us was to make Hasura GraphQL engine available as a managed cloud service,” Hasura wrote in a post.

Apart from monitoring successes errors (and partial errors) from GraphQL API calls and their responses, Hasura Cloud also adds great support for monitoring websocket connections and subscriptions, the team explained.

Codecademy launches first mobile development path

Codecademy’s first mobile development path will teach how to program in Java and how to work with Android Studio. Users can also learn Swift to gain knowledge in cross-platform mobile development.

“Learn Swift is especially good for beginners who have not written code before and want a taste of the world of programming. The course assumes no prior knowledge and walks the learner through from the basics of a Swift program to creating mini programs of their own,” Codecademy wrote in a blog post which contains additional details on the courses.

Microsoft Defender for Linux

Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) for Linux is now generally available.

The initial release delivers strong preventive capabilities, a full command line experience on the client to configure and manage the agent, initiate scans, manage threats, and a familiar integrated experience for machines and alert monitoring in the Microsoft Defender Security Center.

“[This release] makes Microsoft Defender Security Center a truly unified surface for monitoring and managing security of the full spectrum of desktop and server platforms that are common across enterprise environments (Windows, Windows Server, macOS, and Linux),” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Instana releases automated monitoring and tracing solution for Apps on AWS Fargate

Instana released automated monitoring and tracing for applications running on AWS Fargate.

“Instana’s support for monitoring and tracing application functions running on Fargate allows Dev and Ops teams to get all the visibility they need without taking on additional development or operational costs,” said Chris Farrell, the technical director and APM strategist at Instana.

Instana’s APM solution discovers all application components application infrastructure and automatically deploys monitoring sensors for each part of the application technology stack.