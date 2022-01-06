Microsoft recently announced the release of .NET MAUI Preview 11. As a part of this release, users will gain access to the first batch of Fluent UI control styling, multi-window implementations, control features, and another set of iOS type alignment. This preview runs on the latest preview of .NET 6 and is available with Visual Studio 2022 17.1 Preview 2.

Windows 11 brings users new UI styling with the updated Fluent Design System. In .NET MAUI Preview 11, users will experience initial updates to:

Spark-NLP 3.4.0

John Snow Labs recently released the newest version of its open-source text processing library, Spark-NLP. Spark-NLP 3.4.0 extends support for Apache Spark 3.2.x major releases on Scala 2.12. With this, all 5 major Apache Spark and PySpark releases of 2.3.x, 2.4.x, 3.0.x, 3.1.x, and 3.2.x are now supported.

This release also brings users a new GPT2Transformer using OpenAI GPT-2 models for prediction at scale, new ALBERT, XLNet, RoBERTa, XLM-RoBERTa, and Longformer annotators to use existing or fine-tuned models for Sequence Classification.

Additionally, new distributed and trainable Word2Vec annotators, new transformer models in many languages, a new pattern to useBeastModel in NerDL during training, and several bug fixes come with this release.

Cloud Security Alliance releases guidance for using AI in healthcare

The Cloud Security Alliance, an organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices in order to ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today released Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare.

The report provides an overview of the ways in which AI and ML can be utilized to bring about transformation in healthcare while also addressing the challenges their use presents. The report offers healthcare professionals guidance on how to best incorporate this technology into healthcare systems both now and in the future.

“The emergence of AI as a tool for better healthcare offers opportunities to improve patient and clinical outcomes and reduce costs. The ever-increasing volume and complexity of healthcare data provide an ideal environment for the application of both AI and ML, and there are several applications where these technologies can deliver an incredible value,” said Michael Roza, a contributor to the report.

CAST Highlight SCA Chrome extension

CAST, the software company providing automated production of actionable insights, today released the new CAST Highlight SCA browser extension for Chrome. With this, CAST Highlight subscribers can see the legal and security exposures associated with a particular open-source component as they attempt to download it from the internet.

This browser extension allows users to tap into CAST’s knowledgebase of more than 100 million open-source components and view insights in real time while searching for specific components across the internet.

The extension shows users details such as licensing requirements, security vulnerabilities, and technology obsolescence directly in the browser window. It also identifies if the component belongs to the “Allow” or “Deny” list specified by the user’s own policy.