Parasoft has announced the latest release of its .NET development testing solution. Parasoft dotTEST 10.4.1 expands support for security coding standards and adds a new Security Compliance Pack for compliance reporting for OWASP, CWE, and UL-2900.

“Many of today’s enterprise applications rely on the .NET platform,” said Mark Lambert, VP of Products at Parasoft. “This release is focused on putting comprehensive security analysis into the hands of development teams building those applications — and doing so in a seamless way that integrates effortlessly into their existing quality process.”

Baffle launches data protection solution for AWS Lambda

Data protection company Baffle has announced a new data protection solution for AWS Lambda. Baffle Advanced Data Protection Service provides enterprises with a data security model for their infrastructure and supports the move to serverless computing services like AWS Lambda.

“Serverless and ephemeral computing is taking the enterprise by storm,” said Ameesh Divatia, CEO and co-founder of Baffle. “Developers simply want to write code and not have to worry about back-end server provisioning and security requirements. Baffle’s data-centric security gives customers the confidence to run code anywhere without dedicated hardware and utilize the latest Amazon AWS innovations to scale their businesses. Legacy encryption and hardware-based approaches cannot provide this peace of mind to enterprises, and today’s announcement is Baffle’s latest milestone in advancing the security of this new infrastructure.”

GitHub celebrates the fifth year of its bug bounty program with new changes

GitHub is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its bug bounty program. Last year, it awarded $165,000 to researchers in its public bug bounty program, and $250,000 overall.

The company has announced that it will be introducing full legal protection for researchers, through legal safe harbor terms, more ways to earn rewards, and increased reward amounts this year. The legal safe harbor terms covers three sources of legal risk: research activity will remain protected and authorized, GitHub will try to protect researchers from third parties, and site terms won’t be violated if it is specifically for bounty research. More information is available here.

TIBCO Cloud Mashery announced

TIBCO has announced the launch of TIBCO Cloud Mashery, which is an API management solution for platform-as-a-service (PaaS) environments. According to the company, this solution provides key API management features for DevOps, containerization, and microservices development.

“Enterprises now require their API platforms to be deployable anywhere, and able to manage APIs from everywhere through a single pane of glass. Many industries, including financial services, healthcare, travel, and more, require enterprise-managed, cloud-native API management,” said Rajeev Kozhikkattuthodi, vice president, product management and strategy of TIBCO. “TIBCO’s approach provides all the benefits of the cloud with additional customer control, plus seamless alignment with cloud-native development tooling and practices. We are proud to continue leading the market in API management through innovation, this time by providing first-of-a-kind capabilities in cloud-native API management.”