Android recently announced the delivery of the first five stable Jetpack Wear OS libraries. These include: wear, wear-input, wear-ongoing, wear-phone-interactions, and wear-remote-interactions.

The wear library allows users to lay out elements in an arch and write curved text in order to support the curvature of round watches. In addition, wear-input identifies and interacts with hardware buttons on Wear OS devices. Wear-ongoing features Surface Ongoing Notifications in new Wear specific surfaces. Wear-phone-interactions detect whether the watch is paired with an iOS or Android device and handle all Notification bridging options. Finally, wear-remote-interactions allows users to open Android intents on other devices.

Domo introduces Sandbox

Today, Domo announced the release of Sandbox, a new development and testing environment built into the Domo platform. This release will serve to help users easily create and promote content into production across the enterprise.

According to Domo, Sandbox will assist professionals by providing a safe and governed space to collaborate before releasing new BI-related content into production, creating a smoother roll out.

Sandbox builds upon the governance capabilities of Domo’s modern BI platform such as personalized data permission (PDP), certifications, and dynamic groups.

Learn more about Domo Sandbox here.

Sentry announces new capabilities

Sentry announced new capabilities that significantly reduce management overhead and accelerate issue response times for enterprise development teams.

These include percent-based alerts, Code Owners for GitHub and GitLab, team and personal notifications in Slack, and automated Sentry access with SCIM support for Okta.

Percent-based alerts reduce noise by adjusting changes to app usage so that teams can quickly identify the right problem at the right time. Also, managers and product owners can save time assigning issues by integrating directly with the CODEOWNERS file in GitHub or GitLab.

Uno 3.10

Uno Platform 3.10 includes Day-0 support for .NET 6 REC1, WinUI Infobadge, and Windows 11 Fluent Styles.

The load times for Uno Projects significantly improved, upward of 20% faster.

Uno Platform enables the creation of pixel-perfect, single-source C# and XAML apps which run natively on Windows, iOS, Android, macOS, Linux and Web via WebAssembly. Uno Platform is free and Open Source (Apache 2.0) and available on GitHub.

Additional details about the new version are available here.