Tailwind CSS recently announced the release of Tailwind CSS 3.0, bringing users performance gains, workflow improvements, and several new features. For a full overview of these new features, visit Tailwind CSS’s YouTube channel.

A few of the highlights from the release include

Just-in-Time, all the time: accelerated build times, stackable variants, arbitrary value support, better browser performance, and more

Every color out of the box: including all of the extended palette colors

Colored box shadows: for fun glow and reflection effects as well as more natural looking shadows on colored backgrounds

Scroll snap API: a comprehensive and composable set of utilities for CSS-only scroll snapping

In addition, Tailwind CSS 3.0 includes a new documentation website, bringing users improved content and examples on every page. To start exploring Tailwind CSS 3.0 directly in your browser, visit here.

IBM and MuleSoft announce partnership

IBM and MuleSoft announced a global partnership with a plan to deliver increased integrations for solutions around the IBM Z mainframe product family in order to support financial services and other mutual customers.

With this, MuleSoft plans to extend its Anypoint Runtime Fabric, a container service for multi-cloud hybrid environments, to run on the enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift.

Additionally, IBM plans to expand its overall investment in integration software and industry expertise. This will include increasing the number of MuleSoft certified professionals in its consulting services organization.

Datadog launches Sensitive Data Scanner

Datadog, the monitoring and security platform for data applications, announced the launch of Sensitive Data Scanner. This new service provides users with a simplified solution in order to detect, classify, and protect sensitive data found in their application logs.

This new Sensitive Data Scanner is designed to help users comply with regulatory requirements (such as GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA), industry standards, and business policies. In addition, Datadog’s Sensitive Data Scanner mitigates risks through a simple, stream-based pattern-matching service that uncovers, classifies, and redacts sensitive information in real time and at any scale.

“Datadog provides us with a single pane of glass for both monitoring and securing our critical data. Datadog’s Sensitive Data Scanner provides complete visibility into the flow of PII data, and is a critical part of our data loss prevention strategy,” said Kevin McGill, VP of cloud services at Citizens Bank.