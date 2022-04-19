A new platform called Slingshot is launching today to give companies a single platform for collaborating on data analytics, projects, content, and chat.

Slingshot was built by the Infragistics Innovation Lab. It is available as a desktop app, mobile app, or can be accessed via any web browser.

According to Infragistics, as companies scrambled to adapt to distributed working environments, they have adopted a number of tools but most have ended up with more than they needed and workers are having to constantly switch between several apps.

Slingshot aims to bring everything together in one place so that this switching isn’t needed. It includes native chat functionality, content-sharing, and a data catalog.

Teams can connect Slingshot to multiple data sources, such as databases and spreadsheets, SaaS systems, and Big Data and cloud data products. It also integrates with financial, marketing and sales tools like Salesforce Marketing Cloud, HubSpot, Marketo, and Google Console, as well as social media channels and business tools like Quickbooks or Microsoft Dynamics.

Teams can use Slingshot to create data visualizations from multiple sources. They can then start discussions around those insights directly within Slingshot through chat or by commenting on specific dashboards.

“Over the past 30 years we’ve developed a unique workplace philosophy for building trust, maximizing team results and using data to iterate and make informed decisions. This philosophy is now the backbone of Slingshot,” said Dean Guida, founder of Slingshot. “We’ve built a workplace where teams can get work done in the digital realm, during an especially critical time when organizations are reshaping their workplaces to be productive for in-person, remote and hybrid teams.”