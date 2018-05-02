Applitools provides visual AI testing solutions to test automation engineers, DevOps teams, front end developers, QA experts, and digital transformation executives. Its Application Visual Management framework automates all aspects of application development. By using visual AI, problems are detected early before the application is released into production. Application Visual Management along with Applitools’ Monitoring platform allows for acceleration and automation of the entire software delivery cycle.

Only CA Technologies offers next-generation, integrated continuous testing solutions that automate the most difficult testing activities – from requirements engineering through test design automation, service virtualization and intelligent orchestration. Built on end-to-end integrations and open source, CA’s comprehensive solutions help organizations eliminate testing bottlenecks impacting their DevOps and continuous delivery practices to test at the speed of agile, and build better apps, faster.

Parasoft’s automated software testing tool suite brings efficiency to the entire software development team, by automating time-consuming testing tasks for developers and testers, and helping managers and team leaders understand what to focus on. With innovative technologies that combine SDLC test automation with smart analytics, Parasoft technologies provide insights up and down the testing pyramid to enable organizations to succeed in today’s most strategic development initiatives, and release high-quality software, faster.

Tricentis is recognized by both Forrester and Gartner as a leader in software test automation, functional testing, and continuous testing. By enabling test automation rates of over 90%, we help Global 2000 companies control business risk as they adopt DevOps, Agile, and Continuous Delivery. Our integrated software testing solution, Tricentis Tosca, provides a unique Model-based Test Automation and Test Case Design approach to functional test automation—encompassing risk-based testing, test data management and provisioning, service virtualization, API testing and more. Tricentis’ 800+ customers include global names from the Top 500 brands such as A&E, Allianz, BMW, Deutsche Bank, HBO, Lexmark, Orange, Starbucks, Toyota, UBS, Vantiv, Vodafone, and Zurich Insurance.

Applause delivers unmatched in-the-wild testing, user feedback and research solutions by utilizing its DX platform to manage communities around the world. The company’s testing solutions span the entire app lifecycle and include access to its global community of more than 250,000 professional testers in more than 200 countries and territories as well as access to specific, client-requested digital users.

BrowserStack is the industry-leading, cloud web and mobile testing platform, enabling developers to test their websites and apps on different operating systems and mobile devices. Optimized for CI/CD environments, BrowserStack accelerates time to market providing error-free testing by concurrently running automated tests for native and hybrid mobile apps on thousands of iOS and Android devices. Delivering comprehensive coverage of devices and browsers, BrowserStack improves testing agility and helps companies ship bug free apps faster.

Eggplant’s Digital Automation Intelligence Suite empowers teams to continuously create amazing, user-centric digital experiences by testing the true UX, not the code. Eggplant AI uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to hunt defects, and auto-generates test scripts to increase testing productivity, efficiency, speed, and coverage. Eggplant Functional tests from the user perspective through intelligent image and text understanding, API automation, and WebDriver object automation — all within a single test. Teams use Eggplant solutions to enhance the quality, responsiveness, and performance of their software applications across different interfaces, platforms, browsers, and devices in agile, DevOps, and continuous delivery environments.

HPE Software’s automated testing solutions simplify software testing within fast-moving agile teams and for Continuous Integration scenarios. Integrated with DevOps tools and ALM solutions, HPE automated testing solutions keep quality at the center of today’s modern applications and hybrid infrastructures.

IBM’s Rational Test Workbench covers testing from the mainframe, through to microservices and mobile. IBM’s approach provides a consistent experience across functional, API, and performance testing so you can create integrated tests across every layer of your system. The tests you write for functional UI and API testing can then be re-used for performance testing. These capabilities are complemented by our service virtualization and security testing solutions. All of this is backed with world class quality management and integrations into IBM’s full DevOps suite of tools, allowing you to ship quality software as fast as you can code it.

LogiGear: With the no-coding and keyword-driven approach to test authoring in its TestArchitect products, users can rapidly create, maintain, reuse and share a large scale of automated tests for desktop, mobile and web applications.

Micro Focus is a leading global enterprise software company with a world-class testing portfolio that helps customers accelerate their application delivery and ensure quality and security at every stage of the application lifecycle – from the first backlog item to the user experience in production. Simplifying functional, mobile, performance and application security within fast-moving Agile teams and for DevOps, Micro Focus testing solutions keep quality at the center of today’s modern applications and hybrid infrastructures with an integrated end-to-end application lifecycle management solution that is built for any methodology, technology and delivery model. For more information visit Micro Focus DevOps.

Microsoft provides a specialized tool set for testers that delivers an integrated experience starting from agile planning to test and release management, on premises or in the cloud.

Mobile Labs’ deviceConnect provides secure remote access to mobile devices for managed use by developers and testers. With deviceBridge (an extension to deviceConnect), many test automation frameworks and developer tools used for checkout and debugging can retain cloud-based devices as if locally connected by USB.

Neotys: Neotys load testing (NeoLoad) and performance monitoring (NeoSense) products enable teams to produce faster applications, deliver new features and enhancements in less time and simplify interactions across Dev, QA, Ops and business stakeholders.

Orasi: Orasi is a leading provider of software testing services, utilizing test management, test automation, enterprise testing, Continuous Delivery, monitoring, and mobile testing technology.

Progress: Telerik Test Studio is a test-automation solution that helps teams be more efficient in functional, performance and load testing, improving test coverage and reducing the number of bugs that slip into production.

QASymphony’s qTest is a Test Case Management solution that integrates with popular development tools. QASymphony offers qTest eXplorer for teams doing exploratory testing. qTest Scenario is a JIRA add-on that helps teams optimize and scale Test First methodologies across their organization.

Rogue Wave is the largest independent provider of cross-platform software development tools and embedded components in the world. Rogue Wave Software’s Klocwork boosts software security and creates more reliable software. With Klocwork, analyze static code on-the-fly, simplify peer code reviews, and extend the life of complex software. Thousands of customers, including the biggest brands in the automotive, mobile device, consumer electronics, medical technologies, telecom, military and aerospace sectors, make Klocwork part of their software development process.

Sauce Labs provides the world’s largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications. Its award-winning service eliminates the time and expense of maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure, freeing development teams of any size to innovate and release better software, faster. Optimized for use in CI and CD environments, and built with an emphasis on security, reliability and scalability, users can run tests written in any language or framework using Selenium or Appium, both widely adopted open-source standards for automating browser and mobile application functionality. Videos, screenshots, and HTML logs help pinpoint issues faster, while Sauce Connect allows users to securely test apps behind their firewall.

SmartBear is the leader in software quality tools for teams with a unique approach that infuses quality and speed into the entire software development lifecycle. SmartBear provides a range of frictionless tools to help testers and developers deliver robust test automation strategies. With powerful test planning, test creation, test data management, test execution, and test environment solutions, SmartBear is paving the way for teams to deliver automated quality at both the UI and API layer. SmartBear automation tools ensure functional, performance, and security correctness within your deployment process, integrating with tools like Jenkins, TeamCity, and more. For teams of all sizes, SmartBear offers both open source and commercial tools. Start empowering your test automation today with a free trial of any SmartBear tool.

SOASTA’s Digital Performance Management (DPM) Platform enables measurement, testing and improvement of digital performance. It includes five technologies: mPulse real user monitoring (RUM); the CloudTest platform for continuous load testing; TouchTest mobile functional test automation; Digital Operation Center (DOC) for a unified view of contextual intelligence accessible from any device; and Data Science Workbench, simplifying analysis of current and historical web and mobile user performance data.

Synopsys: Through its Software Integrity platform, Synopsys provides a comprehensive suite of testing solutions for rapidly finding and fixing critical security vulnerabilities, quality defects, and compliance issues throughout the SDLC.

TechExcel: DevTest is a sophisticated quality-management solution used by development and QA teams of all sizes to manage every aspect of their testing processes.

