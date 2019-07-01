Mobile Labs: Mobile Labs remains the leading supplier of in-house mobile device clouds that connect remote, shared devices to Global 2000 mobile web, gaming, and app engineering teams. Its patented GigaFox is offered on-premises or hosted, and solves mobile device sharing and management challenges during development, debugging, manual testing, and automated testing. A pre-installed and pre-configured Appium server provides “instant on” Appium test automation.

RELATED CONTENT: Testing all the time

NowSecure: NowSecure is the mobile app security software company trusted by

the world’s most demanding organizations. Only the NowSecure Platform delivers

fully automated mobile app security and privacy testing with the speed, accuracy,

and efficiency necessary for Agile and DevSecOps environments. Through the

industry’s most advanced static, dynamic, behavioral and interactive mobile app

security testing on real Android and iOS devices, NowSecure identifies the broadest array of security threats, compliance gaps and privacy issues in custom-developed, commercial, and business-critical mobile apps. NowSecure customers can choose automated software on-premises or in the cloud, expert professional penetration testing and managed services, or a combination of all as needed. NowSecure offers the fastest path to deeper mobile app security and privacy testing and certification.

Parasoft: Parasoft’s software testing tool suite automates time-consuming testing tasks for developers and testers, and helps managers and team leaders pinpoint priorities. With solutions that are easy to use, adopt, and scale, Parasoft’s software testing tools fit right into your existing toolchain and shrink testing time with nextlevel efficiency, augmented with AI. Parasoft users are able to succeed in today’s most strategic development initiatives, to capture new growth opportunities and meet the growing expectations of consumer demands.

Perfecto: Perfecto offers a cloud-based continuous testing platform that takes

mobile and web testing to the next level. It features a: continuous quality lab with

smart self-healing capabilities; test authoring, management, validations and debugging of even advanced and hard-to-test businesses scenarios; text execution simulations; and smart analysis. For mobile testing, users can test against more than 3,000 real devices, and web developers can boost their test portfolio with cross-browser testing in the cloud.

CA Technologies offers next-generation, integrated continuous testing solutions that automate the most difficult testing activities — from requirements engineering through test design automation, service virtualization and intelligent orchestration. Built on end-to-end integrations and open source, CA’s comprehensive solutions help organizations eliminate testing bottlenecks impacting their DevOps and continuous delivery practices to test at the speed of agile, and build better apps, faster.

HPE Software’s automated testing solutions simplify software testing within fastmoving agile teams and for Continuous Integration scenarios. Integrated with DevOps tools and ALM solutions, HPE automated testing solutions keep quality at the center of today’s modern applications and hybrid infrastructures.

IBM: Quality is essential and the combination of automated testing and service virtualization from IBM Rational Test Workbench allows teams to assess their software throughout their delivery lifecycle. IBM has a market leading solution for the continuous testing of end-to-end scenarios covering mobile, cloud, cognitive, mainframe and more.

Micro Focus is a leading global enterprise software company with a world-class testing portfolio that helps customers accelerate their application delivery and ensure quality and security at every stage of the application lifecycle — from the first backlog item to the user experience in production. Simplifying functional, mobile, performance and application security within fast-moving Agile teams and for DevOps, Micro Focus testing solutions keep quality at the center of today’s modern applications and hybrid infrastructures with an integrated end-to-end application lifecycle management solution that is built for any methodology, technology and delivery model.

Microsoft provides a specialized tool set for testers that delivers an integrated experience starting from agile planning to test and release management, on premises or in the cloud.

Orasi is a leading provider of software testing services, utilizing test management, test automation, enterprise testing, Continuous Delivery, monitoring, and mobile testing technology.

Progress: Telerik Test Studio is a test automation solution that helps teams be more efficient in functional, performance and load testing, improving test coverage and reducing the number of bugs that slip into production.

QASymphony’s qTest is a Test Case Management solution that integrates with popular development tools. QASymphony offers qTest eXplorer for teams doing exploratory testing.

Rogue Wave is the largest independent provider of cross-platform software development tools and embedded components in the world. Rogue Wave Software’s Klocwork boosts software security and creates more reliable software. With Klocwork, analyze static code on-the-fly, simplify peer code reviews, and extend the life of complex software. Thousands of customers, including the biggest brands in the automotive, mobile device, consumer electronics, medical technologies, telecom, military and aerospace sectors, make Klocwork part of their software development process.

Sauce Labs provides the world’s largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications. Optimized for use in CI and CD environments, and built with an emphasis on security, reliability and A guide to continuous testing tools.

SmartBear provides a range of frictionless tools to help testers and developers deliver robust test automation strategies. With powerful test planning, test creation, test data management, test execution, and test environment solutions, SmartBear is paving the way for teams to deliver automated quality at both the UI and API layer. SmartBear automation tools ensure functional, performance, and security correctness within your deployment process, integrating with tools like Jenkins, TeamCity, and more.

SOASTA’s Digital Performance Management (DPM) Platform enables measurement, testing and improvement of digital performance. It includes five technologies: mPulse real user monitoring (RUM); the CloudTest platform for continuous load testing; TouchTest mobile functional test automation; Digital Operation Center (DOC) for a unified view of contextual intelligence accessible from any device; and Data Science Workbench, simplifying analysis of current and historical web and mobile user performance data.

Synopsys: Through its Software Integrity platform, Synopsys provides a comprehensive suite of testing solutions for rapidly finding and fixing critical security vulnerabilities, quality defects, and compliance issues throughout the SDLC.

TechExcel: DevTest is a sophisticated quality-management solution used by development and QA teams of all sizes to manage every aspect of their testing processes.

Testplant: Eggplant’s Digital Automation Intelligence Suite empowers teams to continuously create amazing, user-centric digital experiences by testing the true UX, not the code.

Tricentis is recognized by both Forrester and Gartner as a leader in software test automation, functional testing, and continuous testing. Our integrated software testing solution, Tricentis Tosca, provides a unique Model-based Test Automation and Test Case Design approach to functional test automation—encompassing risk-based testing, test data management and provisioning, service virtualization, API testing and more.