The software testing company Parasoft has announced new updates for API, microservices, and accessibility testing.

For API testing, the company is using AI to offer auto-parameterization of API scenario tests generated by the OpenAI integration.

According to Parasoft, this update will streamline the process of developing test scenarios that validate data flow.

In the realm of microservices testing, the platform now offers a single test environment for collecting code coverage metrics from multiple parallel test executions for Java and .NET microservices.

Additionally, code coverage can now be published under a single project in Parasoft DTP, which provides tests an aggregated view of their microservices coverage, Parasoft explained.

And finally, for web accessibility, the company has added support for WCAG 2.2 as well as new reporting capabilities in Parasoft SOAtest and DTP.