Tricentis, an organization focused on test automation for modern cloud and enterprise applications, today announced that it has acquired the AI-based SaaS test automation platform, Testim. This combination is aimed to simplify Tricentis’ test automation, allowing users to more easily create end-to-end tests.

“We are very excited to join Tricentis,” said Oren Rubin, founder and CEO of Testim. “Tricentis has built a comprehensive offering to support the full testing lifecycle across the enterprise application landscape. The unique capabilities of both companies complement one another perfectly, and devs around the world will enjoy a more robust, comprehensive platform and higher productivity.”

SmartBear releases Bugsnag updates

SmartBear today introduced the Features Dashboard within Bugsnag, the company’s application stability management solution. This decision-support tool brings users the ability to access real-time visibility as well as actionable insights geared at speeding up software innovation.

The new Features Dashboard offers developers key advantages, including:

TigerGraph announces “Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge”

TigerGraph, provider of a graph analytics platform, today launched “Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge” in order to search for new ways to utilize graph technology and machine learning to solve real world issues.

This is a global search and winners will be selected across four main categories and then announced at the 2022 Graph + AI Summit this May.

“We’re giving one million dollars to innovators who push the boundaries of graph and AI technology to uncover new, transformational ways to solve real world issues. The challenge is officially on and we look forward to seeing thousands of registrants, hundreds of mind-blowing entries, and countless new ideas and concepts,” said Dr. Yu Xu, founder and CEO of TigerGraph.

Copado launches Spring 22 release

With this release, the DevOps company Copado has natively integrated testing into its low-code CI/CD DevOps platform, allowing organizations to “shift-left” on testing and improve the quality and velocity of their multi-cloud releases.

In this release, the Copado DevOps platform has been reworked in order to enable users to develop quality-driven pipelines across multiple clouds, platforms, and applications. With this comes Copado Actions, which define new DevOps building blocks that work to automate several different actions, including commit, test, deploy and backup across any cloud application development process.

Synopsys introduces Code Sight Standard Edition

Code Sight Standard Edition comes as a standalone version of the Code Sight plugin for IDEs. It enables developers to easily locate and fix security issues within source code, open source dependencies, infrastructure-as-code files, and more before they commit their code.

Additionally, it leverages Synopsys’ Rapid Scan Static and Rapid Scan SCA technology in order to provide fast and lightweight application security analysis in the IDE.

“In the age of modern software development, speed is king and software risk equates to business risk,” said Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. “That means developers shoulder a tremendous responsibility in protecting their organizations and they do not have the luxury of time to stop and scan.”