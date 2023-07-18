SOMERVILLE, Mass. — July 18, 2023 — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, released real user monitoring (RUM) in BugSnag, the company’s observability and application stability solution, that delivers production visibility insights to developers as they monitor and improve their applications with digital experience monitoring. These new capabilities enable application teams to rapidly identify and prioritize performance issues in production with the context required for faster resolution and quicker application development.

“Performance issues in mobile and web applications can seriously impact end user satisfaction and ultimately the successful adoption of your product,” said Anthony Bryce, Vice President of Product Management at SmartBear. “To be successful, development teams must continually observe and optimize the performance of their applications. As developers take on more responsibilities to understand the impact of poor user experiences, we are leveraging our strength in error monitoring to provide modern development teams with 24/7 performance monitoring of their applications with real-world data to identify, prioritize, and resolve performance issues with confidence.”

Gaining cost-effective and scalable insights into application performance for organizations of all sizes is a consistent challenge in the developer observability space. The data required can be difficult to determine and costly to store. To avoid high and often surprising costs, BugSnag with RUM dynamically samples performance data on a daily basis so development teams can control their operational costs and never unintentionally go over the data volume in which they choose to pay. The way BugSnag collects data is also OpenTelemetry compliant, enabling customers to utilize the collected data with other OTel-based observability solutions.

“BugSnag with RUM gives valuable insight into the real-world performance of Concepts, an award-winning app used by millions of creative people worldwide as a flexible space for thinking, planning, and drawing, across the many devices and platforms we support,” said David Brittain, CEO at TopHatch. “Ensuring that our app is fluid and responsive is important to our customers, and this is a powerful tool to help deliver on that promise.”

BugSnag with real user monitoring provides an intuitive UI with dashboard overviews of key metrics such as app start up times, page loads, and web vitals. It also provides timeline views to identify performance trends, span filters by stage, release, and more, as well as waterfall views of performance traces to zero in on specific performance issues. Its rapid identification and resolution of performance issues means higher performing apps, increased customer engagement, and customer loyalty.

“Given several factors, including demand for improved user experience and increasing complexity of software systems, the observability market continues to evolve,” said Stephen Elliot, Group Vice President, I&O, Cloud Operations, and DevOps at IDC. “As developers and platform engineering teams take on more responsibility for service reliability, those teams need developer observability tools that give them the visibility they need to improve customer experience in a way that supports modern software development practices.”

For more information on BugSnag with RUM, including a free trial, go to: https://www.bugsnag.com/