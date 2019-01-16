Enterprise software tool provider GrapeCity has announced the latest release of its design toolkit ActiveReports 13 with the long-promised web-based designer ProDesigner for Web. In addition, the company explained this release focuses on better and more dynamic reports with upgrades to developers’ design toolkit.

“ActiveReports users have requested the web designer for a long time, and they’ll find the new ProDesigner for Web control to be modern, easy-to-use, and easy to implement,” said Jody Handley, product marketing manager at GrapeCity in an announcement. “The software updates have made ad hoc reporting a truly dynamic and creative experience.”

According to GrapeCity, ProDesigner for Web allows users to create reports directly from a web-based reporting application. Users can use previously existing reports or create new ones using a WYSIWYG editor. It also is fully customizable, enabling developers to control the features that end users can access.

The latest release also includes a JavaScript viewer, overhauled charts, an updated FormattedText control, and enhancements to VSDesigner.

JSViewer is a JavaScript library that is able to run on any modern browser and supports web application framework like Angular, Vue, ASP.NET Core, ASP.NET MVC, and HTML. It offers a .NET-like syntax that minimizes the developer learning curve, GrapeCity explained.

Finally FormattedText, the control used for rendering HTML text within report, now supports additional HTML tags and attributes, such as table, text alignment, and styling. The update also allows users to see rendered text at design time.