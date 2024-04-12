OpenAI has announced that paid ChatGPT users now have access to GPT-4 Turbo, which is the company’s most advanced model. The new model improves writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding capabilities.

According to OpenAI, the use of GPT-4 Turbo will result in more direct and concise results from ChatGPT that use more conversational language compared to previous iterations.

For example, a prompt asking for a text message you can send to your friends reminding them to RSVP to your birthday dinner would now result in a 23 word response instead of a 51 word response.

In addition to now being available for ChatGPT Plus users, GPT-4 Turbo has already been available to OpenAI’s Team and Enterprise customers and through the API.

OpenAI has made its benchmarks for GPT-4 Turbo in ChatGPT available here.