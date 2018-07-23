Drone, a continuous delivery solution provider, has announced that it is launching cloud native CI/CD for Google Cloud as well as Drone Autoscale for Google Cloud. Drone Autoscale will enable Google Cloud users to maximize their server capacity while minimizing costs. According to the company, customers have reported a 5x increase in build volume capacity without increasing their monthly server costs.

“Implementing Drone into a deployment workflow allows enterprises to have significant advantage bringing applications to market quickly, as well as reducing costs along the way,” Drone wrote in a post.

Drone also provides the ability to deploy and automate builds for Google Cloud Storage, GOogle Container Registry, Google Kubernetes Engine, Google App Engine and Google Deployment Manager.

GitLab 11.1 is now available

GitLab has announced the release of version 11.1. This latest release includes increased security visibility with new dashboards and views that provide contextual information. It also features better code search and UX improvements, among other new features.

The newly added Security Dashboard provides visibility into how current security issues affect a branch. The enhanced code search enables users to filter by filename, path, and extension, the company explained.

Google encourages developers to update games to target Android Oreo

Google has released a guide on how developers can update their games to target Android Oreo, which will be a requirement for all apps in the Google Play store starting in August.

They recommend installing the Android 8.0 Oreo SDK, updating the game to target API level 26, and determining whether the game has any incompatibilities or issues. A more detailed set of instructions can be found here.

“Every new Android version introduces changes that bring significant security and performance improvements – and enhance the user experience of Android overall. Updating your games to target the latest API level ensures that your users can benefit from these improvements, while still allowing your games to run on older Android versions,” the Android team wrote in a post.

ReactOS 0.4.9

ReactOS 0.4.9 has been released. It re-implements the ability to self-host, which used to be possible before the kernel was reworked into a more NT-compliant implementation that resulted in some gaps in functionality.

It also made some improvements to stability and to the shell, such as new extensions and the ability to choose whether to move, copy, or link a file when dragging it with the right mouse button.