Cutelyst, a QT web framework, is on a mission to help developers to share code between their desktop and mobile apps. The open source project was released in October 2013 by Daniel Nicoletti. It is designed to enable the sharing of C++ code for web applications including Windows, Linux, OSX, Windows Phone, Android, and iOS.

“Why have two or more development teams focused on an especifc platform when you can have a single team coding the same code, sharing skills and lines of code!,” according to the project’s website.

Similarly to Perl Catalyst, it encourages rapid development and clean design without enforcing rules, according to the project’s GitHub page. The project covers from the programming language C++11 and toolkit Qt5.

The project’s main features include: WebSockets, REST with ActionREST, cross-platform, asynchronous processing, and chunked responses. It also has plugin based views, which include Grantlee (set of free software libraries using the Qt framework), Clearsilver (provides separation between presentation code and application logic, makes working on projects easier), JSON (JavaScript Object Notation), and SimpleMail (small library written for Qt5 that sends complex emails using the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol).

The team recently released Cutelyst 2. This is the first major release update since Cutelyst 1 was released a year and a half ago. The latest version features a size reduction, new HTTP/2 parser, and enhancements to Windows MSVC and WSGI module.

“The HTTP/2 parser adds more value to our framework, its binary nature makes it very easy to implement,” said Nicoletti in a blog post. “Upgrading from HTTP/1.1 is supported with a switch, as well as enabling H2 on HTTPS using the ALPN negotiation (which is the only option browsers support), H2C or HTTP/2 in clear text is also supported but it’s only useful if the client can connect with previous knowledge.”

It also comes with a dependency called HPACK, a header compression mechanism that was created for HTTP/2 because gzip compression as used in SPDY.

