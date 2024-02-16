The Android development team has just announced the first developer preview of Android 15.

“Android 15 continues our work to build a platform that helps improve your productivity while giving you new capabilities to produce superior media experiences, minimize battery impact, maximize smooth app performance, and protect user privacy and security all on the most diverse lineup of devices out there,” Dave Burke, VP of engineering for Android, wrote in a blog post.

Android 15 will include the latest version of Privacy Sandbox, which is Google’s effort to develop new technologies that preserve user privacy while still allowing personalized experiences and ads.

Also, the fitness and health tracking service Health Connect by Android is being updated with new data types.

The FileIntegrityManager will be getting new APIs that utilize Linux’ fs-verity feature, which allows files to be protected with cryptographic signatures. In the context of Android, this allows them to protect user devices against malware or unauthorized file modifications.

Android 15 also adds support for partial screen sharing, which allows users to share or record a specific app window, rather than having to use the entire screen.

The camera is being updated with enhancements for photos taken in low light conditions and improved flash intensity settings.

Performance improvements in the Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF) include a power-efficiency mode for hint sessions, adjustment of GPU and CPU frequencies to meet workload demand, and thermal headroom thresholds.

Developers looking to test out Android 15 can do so on Pixel 6, 7, or 8 phones, or the Pixel Fold or Pixel Tablet. Outside of those devices, developers can also use the Android Emulator in Android Studio.

“Your feedback on the Android 15 Developer Preview and QPR beta program plays a key role in helping Android continuously improve. The Android 15 developer site has more information about the preview, including downloads for Pixel and detailed documentation about changes. This preview is just the beginning, and we’ll have lots more to share as we move through the release cycle. Thank you in advance for your help in making Android a platform that works for everyone,” Burke said.