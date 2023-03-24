Cloud-based customer service company Zendesk today announced a five-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS in order to help organizations offer personalized customer experiences at scale.

The partnership is geared at assisting businesses in providing users with accelerated, tailored, and conversational experiences spanning every channel while also working to enhance support operations with AI tools, bots, and analytics.

According to the companies, by improving customer experience, businesses can remain competitive, gain customer loyalty, and adapt to the conditions of the market as it changes and evolves.

“Zendesk has been both a member of the AWS Partner Network and a customer for many years, leveraging our cloud services to create innovative customer and employee experience solutions for customers,” said Ruba Borno, vice president of worldwide channels and alliances at AWS. “This strategic collaboration agreement with Zendesk allows companies to personalize experiences using data, taking customer experiences to the next level and helping businesses automate and scale their customer service operations on the cloud.”

The agreement brings Zendesk Suite’s capabilities to AWS and AWS Marketplace. This provides users with the ability to create enterprise-grade customer service programs and chatbots on cloud architecture, build conversational experiences across customer channels and devices, and provide multi-channel support in Zendesk Sunshine Conversations, Amazon Connect, and AWS Contact Center Intelligence.

Furthermore, the companies stated that productivity will be improved due to the AI-based tools that have been built to help agents respond to and mitigate issues quickly through self-service options, time-saving routing, and AI-powered workflows.

