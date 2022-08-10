Swedish-Ukrainian software company Sigma Software Group has teamed up with Tech Nation to host a hackathon called Hack for Peace throughout Europe aimed at building tech solutions for solving issues related to war and promoting peace throughout the region.

“Across our networks, we have seen tech leaders supporting individuals affected by this tragedy, and striving to ensure that Ukrainian’s vibrant tech ecosystem continues to function and flourish in the future,” said Josh Winfield, global talent visa lead at Tech Nation. “We see our support of Hack For Peace as a natural continuation of our support for the brilliant people of Ukraine across all sectors, tech or otherwise.”

The hackathon will take place from October 21-23 in Ukraine, the UK, Sweden, Poland, and Portugal. Hack for Peace participants will be able to connect online through teleconferencing options in order to exchange ideas across country borders, the companies explained.

Four tracks will be included in the hackathon as areas to develop ideas around:

Cybersecurity, information hygiene, and media wars Mental health Kids education Logistics in war

According to Sigma Software, the hackathon will have three winners at the end, and they will be able to implement their ideas with assistance from investors and mentors.

“Hack for Peace is a unique Cross-European project that will gather developers, product managers, startup founders, and investors to create life-changing solutions to make the world a better and safer place. Moreover, we will invite investors and mentors that will guide teams in the right direction where they will be able to get financial support in order to launch their products,” said Valery Krasovsky, CEO and co-founder of Sigma Software Group.