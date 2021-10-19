The Android development team announced that it will be incorporating the Data safety form in Google Play Console. Additional guidance is also available in the help center, developer guide, Play Academy Course, and more.

The rollout will happen gradually over the next few weeks as access is slowly expanded to everyone. In order to submit your app information in Play Console, look for a new section called “Data safety” in App content and fill out your form.

With this, users will see the Data safety summary in store listings. Each app profile will show what data an app collects or shares and highlight certain safety details.

Developer portal for Teams now available

Microsoft announced the general availability of the Developer Portal for Microsoft Teams. This will provide developers with a dedicated app management console that can register and configure Teams apps in a single location.

The developer portal will work as the user’s main tool to register, configure, distribute, and manage their Microsoft Teams apps. In addition, users can collaborate with team members on their apps, set up runtime environments, and more.

Some key features include:

Registering your Teams app

Testing and debugging your app

Analyzing usage insights

And access to other important tools such as Scene Studio, Adaptive Cards editor, and Microsoft Identity Platform Management

Olive launches app store for healthcare

Olive announced the launch of The Library, a healthcare solution marketplace that provides developers, independent software vendors, system integrators, and other partners with a distribution channel to list, sell, and grow within Olive’s ecosystem.

The Library is initially launching with the following partners: 10-4.ai, Adaptrack, Advocatia, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, Centric Consulting, ClosedLoop.ai, DARVIS, Drip7, Evergreen, Galen Healthcare Solutions, Grief Coach, Protenus, Ribbon Health, Rotera, Sequester, Syllable, Telespine, Valhalla Healthcare, and Welcome Home Health with more being added in the future.

Checkmarx releases Application Security Platform

Checkmarx today announced the launch of the Checkmarx Application Security Platform to help CISOs, AppSec teams, and developers address the security challenges they face. The platform integrates into any workflow or tool and delivers security with speed, scale, and flexibility.

The platform offers one-click scanning across many critical components of the application code, providing complete, accurate, and actionable intelligence in order to remediate vulnerabilities early in the development lifecycle.

“With the Checkmarx Application Security Platform, we are enabling secure software development across the business, giving security and AppSec teams visibility into all aspects of application code. This new integrated solution replaces multiple complex point products with a single platform that delivers actionable, accurate results, allowing developers to code boldly and quickly without sacrificing security.” said Razi Sharir, chief product officer at Checkmarx.

Eclipse Foundation achieves OpenChain ISO 5230 conformance

The Eclipse Foundation today announced that its open source development and license management processes are OpenChain ISO 5230 conformant. This means that all Eclipse Foundation open source projects are developed under an ISO 5230 conformant program.

OpenChain ISO 5230 is a management standard for open source license compliance while the OpenChain Project maintains the international standard for open source license compliance. This allows for companies of varying sizes and sectors to adopt key requirements of an open source compliance program.

“Open source is at the heart of many SAP solutions and our innovation strategies in segments such as Industry 4.0,” said Peter Giese, director of SAP Open Source Program Office at SAP. “Being able to both contribute to and consume Eclipse Foundation projects developed under OpenChain conformant processes simplifies and enhances the open source supply chain for us, our partners and customers.”