Microsoft announced that NuGet 6.0 is being included in Visual Studio 2022 and .NET 6.0 out of the box. NuGet 6.0 can also be downloaded for macOS, Windows, and Linux as a standalone executable. The NuGet tooling assists developers in discovering new .NET packages to use for their .NET applications, while also making package management easier during their daily development.

There are several new features available to users with the NuGet 6.0 release. Highlights include

Create and use .NET 6 NuGet packages with .NET 6 Support

Know where your packages come from with Source Mapping

View Package Vulnerabilities in Visual Studio

Configure retry & backoff behavior in NuGet Clients

Exclude Default File Extensions in Build Output

Find alternative packages with Improved Deprecation Information in Visual Studio

Add a package README in Visual Studio

And faster Solution Load & Branch Switching in Visual Studio

NuGet 6.0 is also the first release to offer full authoring and restoring support for NuGet packages targeting .NET 6.0. Users can now target net6.0, net6.0-windows, net6.0-ios, net6.0-macos, net6.0-maccatalyst, net6.0- tvos, and net6.0tizen frameworks.

.NET MAUI Preview 10

Microsoft recently announced that .NET Multi-platform App UI (MAUI) Preview 10 is now available. It can be acquired in the preview channel of Visual Studio 2022 and it includes the merging of remaining Windows App SDK dependencies as well as ongoing progress to complete the remaining controls and control features.

In order to install .NET MAUI, you must be using the preview version of Visual Studio 2022 (17.1). When installing, users need the “Mobile Development with .NET” workload which provides the “.NET MAUI (Preview)” dependencies. With that, users can begin developing with .NET MAUI with no additional extensions.

Contrast Security $150 million in Series E

Contrast Security today announced that it has closed a $150 million Series E funding round, led by Liberty Strategic Capital together with 100% participation from existing Contrast investors Warburg Pincus, Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, Microsoft’s M-12 Fund, AXA Venture Partners, and Acero Capital.

This influx of capital allows Contrast to further gain market share with accelerated global extension plans, following growth in EMEA and rapid customer adoption in APAC. In addition, this funding will provide the organization with additional flexibility to execute on strategic opportunities and acquisitions.

Ruby 3.1.0 Preview

The Ruby team today announced the release of Ruby 3.1.0 Preview 1, which merges YJIT, a new in-process JIT compiler developed by Shopify. YJIT is a contribution that aims to improve the performance of Rails applications.

With this preview release and YJIT technology, users can achieve both an accelerated warm up time and performance improvements on most real-world software, up to 22% on railsbench and 39% on liquid-render. Because YJIT is still an experimental feature, in order to enable it users must specify the –yjit command-line option.

Zapier Updates

Zapier today announced additional products to their partner solutions, enabling SaaS partners to provide automation to customers directly in their products. The user experience allows users to discover available integrations, adapt new automations quickly, and manage workflows.

With Zapier’s new advanced embedding automation offerings, users can discover and start working with the over 4,000 apps on Zapier where they first experience the need. Zapier’s partner solutions now include App Directory Element, Automation Account Creation (Beta), Zap Template Element, Zap Manager Element, and Partner API.

“We’ve had Zapier implemented for several years, and it has been our entire integration story,” said Aleem Mawani, co-founder and CEO at Streak. “We’ve noticed users are relieved when we tell them we have a deep Zapier integration because they know they’ll be able to integrate Streak into all the other tools they use in their workflow.”

Canonical Multipass 1.8.0

Canonical today announced that it is the first major VM software provider to bring complete support for M1 chips. With this, developers can now launch Linux instances on Apple M1 with Multipass 1.8.0.

Multipass 1.8.0 allows users to run Linux cross-platform quickly as well as allowing M1 users to run Ubuntu VMs with minimal set-up. In addition to this, Multipass can download and launch a virtual machine image with a single command.

With Multipass 1.8.0, users also gain access to aliases which allows Multipass users to tie commands within a VM to commands on the host OS. This allows users to run software within their VMs directly from the host terminal rather than switching contexts to access the needed software.