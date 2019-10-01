Software testing ain’t what it used to be. That’s for sure.

The days of waiting for a software release incorporating new features and bug fixes to be locked down so it could be “thrown over the wall” to test/QA teams to validate are long gone.

We now see organizations releasing software multiple times per day, all of which have to be tested for functionality, and to make sure they don’t break the application. Some changes could be in a monolithic application, some might be in microservices and still others are to applications running on mobile devices.

These changes in how we develop have led to a sea change in how we test. Today, automation is critical, and testing has “shifted left” to be done much earlier in the development process. It’s daunting, but with the right processes and tools, your testing practice can not only keep up with development but can also help you release better quality software at this quickened pace.

This showcase is a guide to some of the companies providing testing tools, as each comes at the challenges from a different perspective. We hope you find it useful.

