Amazon Web Services has announced Amazon Neptune is now generally available. Amazon Neptune is a fully managed graph database service designed to store and navigate connected data. The company first announced the database at its AWS re:Invent conference last year.

“Delivered as a fully managed database, Amazon Neptune frees customers to focus on their applications rather than tedious undifferentiated operations like maintenance, patching, backups, and restores. The service supports fast-failover, point-in-time recovery, and Multi-AZ deployments for high availability,” Randall Hunt, senior technical evangelist at AWS, wrote at the time.

According to Hunt, Neptune enables developers to create complex, interactive graph applications “that can query billions of relationships with millisecond latency.”

The service is built to automatically replicate six copies of data across three availability zones and continuously backs up data to Amazon Simple Storage Service,. It features the ability to provide greater than 99.99 percent availability; automatically detects and recovers from most database failures in under 30 seconds; and provide advanced security capabilities, such as network security through Amazon Virtual Private Cloud and encryption at rest using AWS Key Management Service (KMS). In addition, it supports Property Graph and RDF

“The days of modern technology companies using relational databases for all of their workloads have come and gone,” said Raju Gulabani, vice president of databases, analytics, and machine learning at AWS. “As the world has become more connected, applications that navigate large, connected datasets are increasingly more critical for customers. We are delighted to give customers a high-performance graph database service that enables developers to query billions of relationships in milliseconds using standard APIs, making it easy to build and run applications that work with highly connected datasets.”