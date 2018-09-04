Sprint and Ericsson have launched a global partnership in order to create a distributed network for IoT and an IoT operating system.

According to Sprint, the network will provide low latency and high availability. Since it is virtualized, it reduces the distance between the device generating the data and the application processing it.

The operating system will offer connectivity management, device management, data management, and managed services, such as network operations center monitoring, service resource fulfillment, and cloud orchestration management.

“We are combining our IoT strategy with Ericsson’s expertise to build a platform primed for the most demanding applications like artificial intelligence, edge computing, robotics, autonomous vehicles and more with ultra-low-latency, the highest availability and an unmatched level of security at the chip level,” said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT for Sprint. “This is a network built for software and it’s ready for 5G. Our IoT platform is for those companies, large and small, that are creating the immediate economy.”

Diffbot Knowledge Graph released

AI company Diffbot has announced the launch of Diffbot Knowledge Graph, which takes in knowledge from the web to provide a single source of data, answers, insights, and truth. The database is fully autonomous and currently contains more than 1 trillion facts and 10 billion entities.

The database is continually being rebuilt from scratch, ensuring that the data is up-to-date, accurate, and comprehensive, according to the company. It will include people, companies, locations, articles, products, discussions and images.

“A Web-wide, comprehensive, and interconnected Knowledge Graph has the power to transform how enterprises do business. Google’s ‘Knowledge Graph’ is little more than restructured Wikipedia facts with the simplest, most narrow connections drawn between them and built solely to serve advertisers,” said Mike Tung, founder and CEO of Diffbot. “What we’ve built is the first Knowledge Graph that organizations can use to access the full breadth of information contained on the Web. Unlocking that data and giving organizations instant access to those deep connections completely changes knowledge-based work as we know it.”

Fieldbit and InfinityAR announce partnership

Augmented reality company Fieldbit has announced a partnership with InfinityAR, another AR company. The two companies will develop an integrated solution for field service organizations, combining InfinityAR’s SLAM and Augmented Reality engine and Fieldbit’s platform for remote assistance, collaboration, and on-job knowledge capture.

This integration will allow Fieldbit to optimize its AR-based field services application with smart glasses.

“Collaborating with both Fieldbit and AR glasses vendors helps us bring an excellent solution to an immediate market need,” said Motti Kushnir, CEO of InfinityAR. “AR glasses offer a clear competitive edge over other remote assistance solutions. The integrated solution, leveraging our advanced SLAM and Augmented Reality engine with Fieldbit’s solution allows field technicians to work hands-free and interact with digital content in the most realistic way through sophisticated scene awareness.”

BrowserStack and PagerDuty add Atlassian integrations

Atlassian has expanded its integrations to BrowserStack and PagerDuty. The integration with BrowserStack includes Jira and Trello, allowing teams to instantly share issues within BrowserStack without needing to switch between tools.

PagerDuty has extended integration with Atlassian with a new integration Jira Ops, which is Atlassian’s latest product. According to PagerDuty, the enhanced integrations will enable organizations to quickly and easily get started and gain value from PagerDuty and Atlassian products.